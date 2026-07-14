These Indian actors almost landed Riz Ahmed's role in Tom Cruise's Digger
The trailer for Alejandro G Iñárritu's Tom Cruise-starrer Digger was released recently and here are the Indian actors who almost landed a role in it.
The trailer for Alejandro G Iñárritu's Tom Cruise-starrer Digger was released recently. Even as Tom stole the show in it while looking unrecognisable, one couldn’t help but notice Riz Ahmed keeping up with him. Turns out, while the British actor eventually landed the role, there were Indian actors who almost got the part.
Indian actors who almost landed the Digger role
After the trailer of Digger dropped, Bollywood actor-comedian Vir Das, in a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, revealed that he had auditioned for the film. He wrote, “Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way.” Even though the actor deleted his post, screenshots of it made the rounds on social media, including Reddit.
Even as many argued whether Vir or Riz would be more apt for the role, some remembered that Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil had also once spoken about dropping out of Alejandro’s film due to accent and relocation issues. In August 2025, he told Cue Studio he was in talks for a role in the filmmaker’s next. Although he wasn't rejected for the role, he explained why it didn’t pan out for him.
“It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about. To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for my accent,” said Fahadh. The Malayalam actor also stated that he spoke to Alejandro over a video call and that the filmmaker might have realised he isn’t a good fit for the role.
About Digger
Digger is a satirical comedy film directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu, who co-wrote it with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolás Giacobone. This is the Mexican filmmaker’s first English film since The Revenant (2015).
Digger stars Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons. Scheduled for release on October 2, it tells the story of a wealthy oil tycoon, Digger Rockwell, played by Tom, who invariably brings disaster to the world. He rushes against time to prove he’s humanity’s saviour before it’s too late.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More