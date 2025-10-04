Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged, wedding date revealed

After being rumoured to be dating each other for several years, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally engaged. As rumours about the couple's engagement did rounds on social media on Friday, Vijay's team confirmed the news of his engagement to Hindustan Times on Saturday morning. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in two films.(Instagram)

Know when Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will marry

The details about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's engagement are yet to be revealed. His team, however, confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in February 2026. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has shared any posts nor made any announcement about their engagement.

About Rashmika, Vijay's relationship over the years

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating each other since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Vijay and Rashmika have often been spotted spending time together. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders.

Eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations. This added fuel to the rumours that they are in a relationship but don't want to make it public.

In 2024, they confirmed that they were not single but refrained from naming their partners. Recently, the rumoured couple were seen leaving the airport together in the same car, which had fans speculating whether they are ready to make their relationship official.

Rashmika and Vijay’s films

Rashmika was last seen in the film Kuberaa, which also featured Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles. She will next be seen in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film titled Thamma. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2025. She also has Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Fans will also see her in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend and Rawindra Pulle's Mysaa.

Vijay was most recently seen in the film Kingdom, which also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in lead roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, it was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.