Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda give ‘newlywed couple vibes’ at US event, say fans. Watch

Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have already impressed everyone with their on-screen chemistry, and now their off-screen bond is also melting hearts. A video of the rumoured couple attending an event in the US has surfaced on the internet, and fans can’t stop gushing about how cute they look together. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's video from US event surfaces on the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at US event

After leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York on August 17, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders, and a video from the event has now surfaced online. In the video, Rashmika and Vijay can be seen looking at each other lovingly and can’t seem to take their eyes off one another. For the event, Rashmika opted for a bright yellow saree, while Vijay looked dashing in a brown formal coat and trousers.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about Rashmika and Vijay’s chemistry. One of the comments read, “Idk why but these two are giving some serious newly-wed couple at their reception energy.” Another wrote, “Fr they are like deeply looking into each other’s eyes like no one is there.” Another commented, “I love that they have been strong since almost 7 years now… no rumours or straying… nazar na lage.” Another wrote, “Quite cute.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating each other since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. They have often been spotted spending time together, adding to the buzz. In 2024, they both confirmed that they were not single but refrained from naming their partners. Recently, the rumoured couple were seen leaving the airport together in the same car, which had fans speculating whether they are ready to make their relationship official.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s recent and upcoming films

Rashmika was last seen in the film Kuberaa, which also featured Dhanush and Nagarjuna in lead roles. She will next be seen in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film titled Thama. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Vijay was most recently seen in the film Kingdom, which also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in lead roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but Vijay earned praise for his performance. The film collected only ₹82 crore worldwide.