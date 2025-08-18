Mysterious first look of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's characters from Thama out

The next offering from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The first looks of their characters were released on Monday evening. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's first looks from Thama were released on Monday.

Meet the characters of Thama

Ayushmann plays Alok in the film, the saviour everyone is looking for. Releasing his first look, Maddock Films wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed. (The final hope for the people).”

Rashmika is seen dressed in a vintage dress in her poster, while Ayushmann is in a dark jacket. Sharing her look, the production house wrote, “Presenting Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran. (The first ray of light).”

Nawazuddin sports long hair and almost looks bat-like in his poster, hinting at the film’s vampire theme. His caption reads, “Presenting Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah. (The king of darkness).”

Paresh is dressed in a polo T-shirt and sweater, with his caption introducing him as, “Presenting Paresh Rawal as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal - Jo Hamesha Comedy Mein Tragedy Dhoondhte Hain. (He always looks for tragedy in comedy).”

Fans of the horror comedy films began looking for clues in their posters. One Instagram user wrote, “Abeyyy piche left hand side pe jo murti haii ....woh stree se connection toh ni de rhe (Are they hinting a connection with Stree with the idol on the left-hand side?)” Another noticed someone who looked like Nawazuddin behind Rashmika in her poster.

About Thama

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was kicked off by Stree in 2018, followed by Bhediya in 2022 and Munjya in 2024. The sequel to Stree was released in 2024, with the film collecting ₹857 crore worldwide. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sharvari and others are already part of the universe. Thama will be released on Diwali, and a first glimpse will be unveiled on 19 August at 11:11 AM.