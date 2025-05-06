Rajkummar Rao says he would be ‘a fool to think’ Stree 2 worked because of him: ‘It worked because of…’

Rajkummar Rao reacts to the credit war for Stree 2

Talking about not claiming full credit for the film, Rajkummar said, “Stree became Stree because people loved it so much. And I would be a fool to think that Stree worked because of me. It worked because of the story, because of the love the first part received. Of course, did I contribute as an actor? Yes, I did a lot. As Bikki, yes, I did a lot. But so did Amar, so did Deenu (Dinesh Vijan), so did all the departments involved in making that film.”

He called the film’s success a team effort and added, “Because we are the faces on the posters, people start saying Stree this, Stree that,” he reflected. “But yes, everybody works on the film. It’s a team effort. That doesn’t mean every film is going to be like that, because every film is different. Every film has its own destiny. As long as my films are making enough money for my producers not to incur losses, and we keep telling these stories — I’m very happy with that.”

Stree 2 box office success

Stree 2 is a horror-comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film also featured cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, which became one of its highlights. The film earned ₹857 crore worldwide at the box office, breaking several records.

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film

Rajkummar will next be seen in the comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf. Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Seema Pahwa in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 9.