Shreya Kalra breaks down in tears, shares she was molested by her cousin when she was 13: ‘I even attended his wedding’

Shreya said, “I wanted to protect my secrets, not because I want to go in the finale, because I am sure I can go to the finale. I have given that much to the show. But I requested Akanksha not to reveal my secrets because I know this can ruin a lot of things in my family as well."

Content creator and actor Shreya Kalra has been one of the strongest voices inside the captive reality show Lock Upp Season 2. So far, none of her three secrets were revealed on the show. That streak broke in the 27th episode, when Akanksha Choudhary made the move to put Shreya's secret out in the task and put her at risk. Shreya had to come up and reveal her secret with the keyword ‘cousin.’

[Trigger warning: molestation]

She went on to share, "I was molested by one of my cousins. I was 13 years old. My family doesn’t know about it; only Rishabh (Jaiswal) knows about it. I used to go to my nani’s house, where we used to sleep in the hall, and at that time, I didn’t even know what was happening. He used to grab me. I don’t want any sympathy. I am the last person to victimise myself. I don’t want people to sympathise with me when I go out. It’s just that I don’t want my mom to know it because the guy who did it to me, his mother had passed away, and my mom took care of him for almost three years. My real brother is getting married in November, and his last engagement was broken because I am in this industry and some controversies happened. So, I didn’t want this to come out. He is getting married, and he has a chance to be happy, and I think I am going to ruin it again."

‘I went to that cousin’s wedding with my family’ Shreya concluded, "Mujhe bas iska bura lagta hai ki main hamesha bolti hoon ki apne haq ke liye lado, aur main khud ye baat kisi ko bata nahi payi (I just feel bad that I always tell others to fight for themselves and I myself could not tell it to others). After so much, I went to that cousin’s wedding with my family, and I know my mom. She is not as strong as me, and when she is going to see this, she is going to break down, and I don’t want it to happen."

Several other inmates consoled her and told her that she does not think of anyone else at this moment and compose herself. Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola spoke with her and told her not to get agitated.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp is available to watch on Netflix with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.