IND W vs ENG W LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: 3rd quarter underway; teams look to break the deadlock

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Salima Tete's reverse shot is stopped by England goalkeeper. That was a good opportunity. Could have been a better angle though. And shortly after India miss another PC. England counterattack and earn a PC. Nothing comes of it.

There is one more for England as the ball hits the foot of an Indian player in the box. Another one given after a foul! Another miss. Both teams have been extremely wasteful today.