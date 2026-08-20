IND W vs ENG W LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: 3rd quarter underway; teams look to break the deadlock
Get here the live updates from the Pool D game between India Women and England Women at the 2026 FIH World Cup.
- 13 Mins ago0-0 after second quarter
- 24 Mins agoTete attempt stopped
- 31 Mins agoSecond quarter underway
- 36 Mins agoEngland down to 10
- 42 Mins agoIndia miss third PC
- 44 Mins agoIndia good so far
- 51 Mins agoAction begins
- 56 Mins agoNational anthems underway
- 58 Mins agoWhat India head coach says
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoIndia can top the group
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoStarting line-up for India
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoIndia favourites for sure
- 1 Hr 56 Mins agoIndia have done well against England
- 1 Hr 59 Mins agoPhase 3 and beyond
- 5:33 PM IST, Aug 20The tournament format for Phases 1 and 2
- 4:32 PM IST, Aug 20Hello and welcome!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: All India Women need today is a draw against England to finish second and qualify for the next round from Pool D. China is leading the pool at present. India drew 2-2 with China in their opening game and then, they thrashed South Africa 6-1. It may be noted that India Women can’t afford to lose today’s game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen because that will be the end of their trophy dreams. If, god forbid, they lose, they will be left only to participate in classification matches. India can also finish as the pool-toppers, provided they beat England today with a margin that takes them ahead of China. The second phase of the tournament will kick off tomorrow....Read More
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: 0-0 after second quarter
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India have been on the backfoot in this quarter. It's going to be a long break. This has been totally England's quarter. India couldn't keep up their first-quarter intensity. They are lucky they have not conceded any goals.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Tete attempt stopped
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Salima Tete's reverse shot is stopped by England goalkeeper. That was a good opportunity. Could have been a better angle though. And shortly after India miss another PC. England counterattack and earn a PC. Nothing comes of it.
There is one more for England as the ball hits the foot of an Indian player in the box. Another one given after a foul! Another miss. Both teams have been extremely wasteful today.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Second quarter underway
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Who is going to break the deadlock? England after being clueless in the first few minutes of the first quarter are looking good in the second quarter. This is not good news for Team India but then they have only themselves to blame. They should have been up by two goals at least. And just as we wrote that, they missed another close opportunity.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: England down to 10
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: After a player is sent off for a foul. For a brief period though. Can India make the most of it? They can't. First quarter comes to an end. It's 0-0. They wasted three PCs in the quarter. England also wasted one. India the better team for sure but wasteful.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India miss third PC
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: It's Deepika the culprit. Wide of the target again. And shortly after England win their first PC. Let's see what happens. Guess what? They miss it too. Good defence work from Jyoti. Shortly after Owsley missed a sitter. She had the entire goal to herself, in a manner of speaking, but she missed the target.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India good so far
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India wasted the penalty corner but to their credit they have controlled the game so far. Remember, India need a point but England will have to win to advance to the next stage. Another penalty for India at 08:10 of the first quarter. It has started raining by the way. Navneet misses another chance. Second miss, this time it was wide of the target.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Action begins
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: It kicks off in Amstelveen. Navneet's performance is going to be key for Team India. India gets first penalty corner after an England save. Goal disallowed. The shot hit an Indian player before it went in.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: National anthems underway
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: First England and then India. The new jersey is actually looking good. Former hockey player Viren Rasquinha was quite upset at the change but if truth be told, this new colour is equally appealing.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: What India head coach says
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Sjoerd Marijne says they want to win the game. That's all there is to it. He is not eyeing one point, he is eyeing all three points.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India can top the group
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: China, current leaders, have a goal difference of 6. It's 5 for India. So if India wins this game, say by 2-0, they will displace their neighbours at the top. Basically, if England Women score two goals, India need to score 4 to displace China. If the goal difference stays level, in that case India need to score three or more goals to take over China's total goals. They have scored 11; India have scored 8. As simple as that.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Starting line-up for India
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Savita Punia, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur
Bench: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Shilpi Dabas, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika, Beauty Dung Dung, Deepika Sehrawat
As per espn.in.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India favourites for sure
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Especially in light of their thumping 6-1 win against South Africa Women in the previous game. Five of those goals were field goals which speaks a lot about their quality on the field. Remember again, even one point would do today.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: India have done well against England!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Yes, in the last few matches the Indians have done well against England. In the last five games against England, India have won two, drawn two and lost one. However, England won the last tie between the two outfits.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Phase 3 and beyond
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Phase 3: Classification Matches and Semi-Finals | 27–28 August
The standings from Pools E, F, G and H will determine the classification matches for positions 5th to 16th, while the top two teams from Pools E and F will advance to the semi-finals.
The semi-final line-up will see:
• 1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F
• 1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E
The new format, therefore, provides a direct pathway to the semi-finals for the top two teams from Pools E and F.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: The tournament format for Phases 1 and 2
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: This is as per Hockey India.
Phase 1: Pool Stage | 15–20 August
The tournament will begin with the Pool Stage, where the 16 participating teams in each competition will be divided into four pools of four teams each — Pools A, B, C and D.
Each team will play the other in its respective pool once, contesting in three matches each. The results will determine the teams’ finishing positions from first to fourth in each pool.
Phase 2: Crossover Pools | 21–24 August
Following the completion of the initial phase, teams will be again grouped into four new pools — Pools E, F, G and H — based on their finishing positions in Phase 1.
• Pool E: 1st and 2nd place finishers from Pools A and D
• Pool F: 1st and 2nd place finishers from Pools B and C
• Pool G: 3rd and 4th place finishers from Pools A and D
• Pool H: 3rd and 4th place finishers from Pools B and C
Each team will play three additional matches against opponents it did not face in the opening phase. In addition, a team’s result in the Phase-1 match against the other progressing team from its pool will carry forward to Phase 2.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, FIH World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to India Women's last Pool D game against England Women in Phase One of the tournament. Stay tuned for more updates. The match starts at 6:30 pm.