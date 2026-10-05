Why British Airways flight BA295 is flying in circles after rapid 28,000 feet descent

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, BA295 was continuing to reduce its fuel weight as it prepared to return to London Heathrow. The aircraft was seen flying in circles, likely to burn off fuel before landing. Long-haul aircraft can carry a large amount of fuel for transatlantic journeys, and reducing the fuel load can help bring the aircraft closer to an appropriate landing weight during an early return.

British Airways flight BA295 from London Heathrow to Chicago declared an emergency over Ireland, squawked 7700 and made a rapid descent from around 37,000 feet to 9,000 feet before turning back towards London . The Boeing 777 was then seen flying in circles as it reduced its fuel load before returning to Heathrow.

The aircraft was crossing over Ireland when it issued the 7700 emergency squawk and rapidly descended from its cruising altitude. It later stabilised at around 9,000 feet and reversed course towards London.

The aircraft dropped nearly 28,000 feet from its cruising altitude -- a distance equivalent to almost 10 times the height of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 metres (about 2,717 feet).

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft losing nearly 28,000 feet within minutes. A 7700 squawk is a general emergency code and does not indicate the specific nature of the problem. The reason for the emergency declaration and rapid descent was not immediately clear.

As BA295 headed back towards Heathrow, the aircraft was seen making circles. This was likely linked to the need to reduce its fuel weight before landing. A long-haul Boeing 777 can be carrying a substantial amount of fuel early in a transatlantic flight, and circling can allow the aircraft to burn fuel and reach a safer landing weight when circumstances permit.