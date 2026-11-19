China, Russia and the United States have announced a ‘peace declaration’ after presidents Trump, Xi and Putin held a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 'historic; trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen. (Win McNamee/Pool Getty Images As) The declaration, according to Chinese state media, focuses on nuclear disarmament, trade, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and more. Track the latest updates on the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral here "The three heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security," said a joint statement said after the meeting in Shenzhen.

Deep Dive What does the China-Russia-US peace declaration cover? Why do China, Russia and the US plan to increase refined petroleum supplies? How do the three leaders plan to address nuclear risks?

According to a Xinhua report, Moscow, Beijing and Washington have planned to boost oil supply. This renewed push comes amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, which have severely impacted the global energy supply chain. In their peace declaration, the three countries have planned to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to "benefit countries around the world." Also Read | 'Too often, past leaders avoided talking': Trump urges dialogue despite differences at Xi-Putin trilateral meet