Nuclear risks, supply of petroleum and strategic security: What China, Russia and US' 'peace declaration' says
The peace declaration comes after a historic trilateral between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen.
China, Russia and the United States have announced a ‘peace declaration’ after presidents Trump, Xi and Putin held a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
The declaration, according to Chinese state media, focuses on nuclear disarmament, trade, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and more. Track the latest updates on the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral here
"The three heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security," said a joint statement said after the meeting in Shenzhen.
Deep Dive
According to a Xinhua report, Moscow, Beijing and Washington have planned to boost oil supply. This renewed push comes amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, which have severely impacted the global energy supply chain.
In their peace declaration, the three countries have planned to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to "benefit countries around the world."
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The three leaders have also stated that they will hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.
During the opening remarks, US president Donald Trump highlighted that the nuclear risks need to be addressed, especially in a world riddled by conflict, including the one between Washington and Iran, but acknowledged that it would a hard matter to address.
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"As the world's three largest nuclear powers, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said in his opening statement.
“Once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to not have them,” he said. “It’s the way life works," he added.
The peace declaration also covered a tiff with the International Criminal Court, where all three leaders called for the UN agency to respect a nation's sovereignity. The action against the ICC comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Putin following the start of the Ukraine war, and for US ally Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's ‘genocidal’ acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Stirp and occupied West Bank region.
Chinese state media agency Xinhua added that the three leaders also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and threats in the Korean peninsula due to North Korea's increased missile activity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More