British Airways London-Chicago flight descends to 9,000 ft over Ireland, declares emergency

British Airways flight BA295, operating from London to Chicago, declared an emergency on Monday after squawking 7700 and descending to an altitude of 9,000 feet while flying over Ireland, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The aircraft has now been diverted back to London, the flight tracker showed. A British Airways plpane aproaches landing at Heathrow Airport in London. (Representative)

Squawk 7700 is the internationally recognised transponder code used by aircraft to indicate a general emergency. The reason for the emergency has not been made public so far.

The Boeing 777-200ER plane had a scheduled flight time of eight hours and 40 minutes to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), reported PTI.

However, about an hour after take-off, Flightradar24 data reportedly showed the aircraft had climbed to its cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when it appeared to encounter an issue and began squawking 7700, the international transponder code for a general emergency. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft then initiated a rapid descent, dropping 28,000 feet to an altitude of 9,000 feet within minutes.