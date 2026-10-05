Omani co-pilot joined flydubai for its Israel routes; planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit, crash flight into Ben Gurion airport

“I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That’s why I chose flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted,” he said.

According to Israeli media reports, the suspect said he had also planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar inside the locked cockpit and then take control of the plane. Channel 13 reported that the alleged plot had reportedly been in place before al-Hammami joined flydubai . Investigators were told he had selected the airline because it operated flights to Israel.

The flydubai co-pilot who is accused of attacking his captain mid-flight had allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into an Israeli airport, according to a latest report. Omani national Hamam al-Hammami told investigators that he had planned to fly the aircraft to Tel Aviv before crashing into a building or another plane at Ben Gurion Airport, according to Channel 13 and News24.

How did the passengers and crew manage to regain control of the aircraft after the attack?

How did the passengers and crew manage to regain control of the aircraft after the attack?

What specific actions did the Flydubai co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, take during the attack?

What specific actions did the Flydubai co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, take during the attack?

Also Read | Love for flying, then a crash bid: flydubai co-pilot's chilling ‘not afraid of death’ confession

Al-Hammami also told investigators that he had used previous trips to Israel to gather information and make his plans. While he had originally planned to carry out the attack in July, he changed his plans after he became friendly with one of the crew members. He had allegedly planned that in case he was unable to reach Israel, he would crash the aircraft into a US military base in Jordan.

More shocking details emerge According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, al-Hammami also interfered with the aircraft's controls during the attack, switching off the engines and pushing the rudders forward. This caused the plane to plunge 16,000 feet in less than a minute and almost reach the speed of sound.

Australian counter-terrorism authorities are now reportedly examining the co-pilot’s background.

The suspect attacked Machchhar while the aircraft was over Jordan. Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar reportedly managed to force open the cockpit door. Passengers entered the cockpit, restrained al-Hammami and helped regain control of the aircraft. Two off-duty pilots flew the plane to safety in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | ‘Utmost respect, awe’: US official praises Smit Machchhar, others who thwarted flydubai ‘crash bid’

Police have launched a joint investigation following reports that al-Hammami spent three years studying engineering in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017. Investigators are now trying to determine if he was radicalised while in Australia.

According to reports, al-Hammami had been barred from flying by Oman because of concerns over his extremist views. It is unclear how he was allowed to operate a flight carrying passengers to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now ordered a review of security arrangements for international flights into the country.