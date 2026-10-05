Omani co-pilot joined flydubai for its Israel routes; planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit, crash flight into Ben Gurion airport
Hamam al-Hammami told investigators that he had planned to fly the aircraft to Tel Aviv before crashing into a building or another plane at Ben Gurion Airport.
The flydubai co-pilot who is accused of attacking his captain mid-flight had allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into an Israeli airport, according to a latest report. Omani national Hamam al-Hammami told investigators that he had planned to fly the aircraft to Tel Aviv before crashing into a building or another plane at Ben Gurion Airport, according to Channel 13 and News24.
According to Israeli media reports, the suspect said he had also planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar inside the locked cockpit and then take control of the plane. Channel 13 reported that the alleged plot had reportedly been in place before al-Hammami joined flydubai. Investigators were told he had selected the airline because it operated flights to Israel.
“I looked into which airline flies to Tel Aviv. That’s why I chose flydubai. I planned it even before I was accepted,” he said.
Deep Dive
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Al-Hammami also told investigators that he had used previous trips to Israel to gather information and make his plans. While he had originally planned to carry out the attack in July, he changed his plans after he became friendly with one of the crew members. He had allegedly planned that in case he was unable to reach Israel, he would crash the aircraft into a US military base in Jordan.
More shocking details emerge
According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, al-Hammami also interfered with the aircraft's controls during the attack, switching off the engines and pushing the rudders forward. This caused the plane to plunge 16,000 feet in less than a minute and almost reach the speed of sound.
Australian counter-terrorism authorities are now reportedly examining the co-pilot’s background.
The suspect attacked Machchhar while the aircraft was over Jordan. Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar reportedly managed to force open the cockpit door. Passengers entered the cockpit, restrained al-Hammami and helped regain control of the aircraft. Two off-duty pilots flew the plane to safety in Saudi Arabia.
Also Read | ‘Utmost respect, awe’: US official praises Smit Machchhar, others who thwarted flydubai ‘crash bid’
Police have launched a joint investigation following reports that al-Hammami spent three years studying engineering in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017. Investigators are now trying to determine if he was radicalised while in Australia.
According to reports, al-Hammami had been barred from flying by Oman because of concerns over his extremist views. It is unclear how he was allowed to operate a flight carrying passengers to Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now ordered a review of security arrangements for international flights into the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More