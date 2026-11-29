Elon Musk believes the future of AI-powered businesses will not depend on a single super-intelligent chatbot doing everything. Instead, he wants users to build teams of specialised AI agents, each with a clearly defined responsibility and a manager bot overseeing their activities. Elon Musk has suggested people to organize Grok Bots like employees, assigning agents tasks such as research, fact-checking and social media management. (REUTERS) more In a post on X on November 28, Musk advised users of Grok Bots to organise their AI agents much like a conventional company, assigning different roles to different bots rather than expecting one agent to handle an overwhelming number of tasks. "When using Grok Bots, it is important to create Bots with specialized roles, just like a human company. You can then have a manager bot oversee and coordinate their work," Musk wrote. He added that overloading a single bot with too many responsibilities could lead to mistakes and incomplete work, drawing a comparison with human employees who struggle when given an excessive workload. The comments offer a glimpse into Musk's vision of AI-powered organisations, where a relatively small human workforce could coordinate a much larger network of autonomous digital workers.

Musk's post draws mixed reactions Meanwhile, several people reacted in the comment section of Musk's post, which has received over 6.9 million views so far. “Great, now my bots need an HR department,” one person said. “The manager bot takes all the credit,” another wrote, while the third user stated, “Grok Bot is my employee of the Year!” “Not true. The bots are still dumber than ever. Even with specialized roles, they burn their credits and forget their roles and rules,” a fourth person said. “This is what I have been trying to tell people. The bots are as smart or dumb as you make them,” a fifth user commented.