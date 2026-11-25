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Nvidia stock falls another 5% as AMD, Broadcom and Micron shares slide in AI chip sell-off
Nvidia stock falls another 5% as AMD, Broadcom and Micron shares slide, deepening the AI chip sell-off amid investor concerns over the AI trade.
Nvidia shares fell another 5% on Wednesday, extending the decline after the chipmaker's stock dropped 6% in the previous trading session. The fall came as several artificial intelligence (AI)-related chip stocks continued to slide amid a wider market sell-off.
Nvidia's rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom, also extended their losses on Wednesday after falling in the previous trading session. This shows that the selling pressure is not limited to Nvidia, but is affecting several major companies linked to the AI chip industry, according to Yahoo Finance.
AI chip stocks fall
Memory chipmakers Micron Technology and South Korea's SK Hynix both fell around 6% on Wednesday as the sell-off in AI-related stocks continued.
Micron shares have now dropped around 50% from their all-time high reached during the summer. The decline comes as investors continue to sell shares of companies linked to the AI boom.
Shares of storage and memory companies Seagate, Western Digital and SanDisk also fell on Wednesday. The decline shows that the sell-off has spread beyond chipmakers to other companies that benefit from demand for AI-related storage and memory products, according to Yahoo Finance.
SanDisk shares are now roughly 70% below their record high reached in June. The company recently carried out a stock split, but its shares have continued to face heavy selling pressure.
The latest fall comes just days after Nvidia shares recorded a sharp rally. The stock jumped 31% on Monday after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer (CEO), Yahoo Finance reported.
Also read: Alice Huang-linked firms financed $270 million in AI servers for China data centres amid Nvidia scrutiny: Report
However, the strong rally did not last long. Nvidia shares came under fresh selling pressure in the following trading sessions, falling 6% on Tuesday and another 5% on Wednesday. This shows that investors are still worried about the outlook for AI-related stocks.
Investors sell AI stocks
Market experts say tighter financial conditions and unanswered questions about the AI boom are weighing on investor confidence. These concerns have added to the selling pressure on technology and chip stocks.
David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said investors remain nervous about the AI market. He said some investors used Nvidia's sharp jump on Monday as an opportunity to reduce their investments in AI-related stocks, Yahoo Finance reported.
Morrison also questioned the belief that Jensen Huang is the only person who can keep the AI investment trend going. He said this view "reeks of desperation", suggesting that investors may be placing too much importance on Huang's leadership to support confidence in the AI trade.
Morrison also said investors are increasingly questioning Nvidia's board. He suggested that the company's board is not the kind of board that the world's leading chip designer should want, adding to concerns around the company.
The sell-off has also spread to companies that provide computing infrastructure for AI services. Shares of neocloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius also declined on Wednesday.
The fall in Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, SK Hynix, Seagate, Western Digital, SanDisk, CoreWeave and Nebius shows that selling pressure has spread across different parts of the AI industry. Investors are reducing their exposure to AI-related stocks despite the strong rally seen earlier in the week.