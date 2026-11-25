Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.
GTA VI launch lifts Take-Two shares over 5% as Anthropic stock falls below IPO price
GTA VI's record-breaking launch lifts Take-Two shares over 5%, while Anthropic stock falls below its IPO price after an initial 17% gain.
The launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) took place on the same day last Thursday. This created an unusual comparison between one of the biggest video game launches and one of the biggest stock market listings of the year.
So far, investors in the video game company have come out ahead. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, have risen more than 5% since last Thursday. In comparison, Anthropic's shares have fallen below their IPO price, according to Yahoo Finance.
Anthropic's stock was trading around 6% below its IPO price in premarket trading on Wednesday. The shares had also closed below their listing price for the first time on Tuesday, showing that the company's strong debut on the stock market has quickly lost momentum.
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GTA VI records $3.79 billion in first-day sales
Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said that GTA VI generated $3.79 billion in global sales on its first day of release last Friday.
Take-Two described the video game's launch as the "biggest entertainment launch in history". The strong sales have also helped its shares perform better than Anthropic's stock since the two launches took place last Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.
Anthropic stock falls below IPO price faster than major listings
Anthropic's shares have fallen very quickly since their stock market debut. The stock first rose 17% on its opening day but soon lost those gains and dropped below its IPO price, according to Yahoo Finance.
Among the 12 biggest US IPOs since 2008, only Uber and Facebook, now called Meta, saw their shares fall below their IPO prices faster than Anthropic. This comparison is based on Yahoo Finance's calculations.
Investors still see huge potential in Anthropic
Despite the fall in Anthropic's shares, some investors remain highly optimistic about the company's long-term business potential.
Madhu Namburi, managing director at General Catalyst and a former technology dealmaker at JPMorgan, said he believes Anthropic could eventually become the world's first $10 trillion company, according to Yahoo Finance.