The launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) took place on the same day last Thursday. This created an unusual comparison between one of the biggest video game launches and one of the biggest stock market listings of the year. GTA VI launch boosts Take-Two shares as Anthropic stock falls below its IPO price. (AFP) more

So far, investors in the video game company have come out ahead. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, have risen more than 5% since last Thursday. In comparison, Anthropic's shares have fallen below their IPO price, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic's stock was trading around 6% below its IPO price in premarket trading on Wednesday. The shares had also closed below their listing price for the first time on Tuesday, showing that the company's strong debut on the stock market has quickly lost momentum.