A 19-year-old Iranian woman was allegedly killed by her parents on Saturday, a week after discovering that she was pregnant, according to Hengaw, a human rights organisation. The parents told the police that the motive behind the murder was “family dispute”. (X/@BabakTaghvaee1) more

The father, Voria Fattahi, and mother, Leila Veisi, were reportedly arrested on the same day in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj.

Given pills, beaten and smothered: Human rights groups Helia Fattahi's parents reportedly went to court and filed a complaint after learning of her pregnancy. Later, after coming home they forced her to take anti-seizure pills, beat her and smothered her using a pillow, the human rights group reported.

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According to Iran International, a UK based news outlet, the head of the criminal police in Kordestan province said on Tuesday that both parents had confessed to the crime during questioning. The parents told the police that the motive behind the murder was “family dispute”.

Groups raise concerns over rising violence against women Several human rights groups have brought up the issue of rising violence against women and “honour” killings.

Describing the incident as an example of femicide and gender-based violence rooted in the domination of women, the groups called for an effective judicial investigation and accountability for those responsible, irrespective of their relationship with the victim.

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On November 18, 23-year-old Sadaf Haghbin was shot dead during her birthday party in Gilan province in northern Iran, as per Daily Mail. Local media reported that a former boyfriend as the suspected gunman, while news website Khabaronline reported that her refusal to marry him was believed to be the motive.

On November 15, the body of Sogand Sayyadi was found in the courtyard of her residential building in Kermanshah, western Iran, as per BBC. Local news outlets reported that she feared her father would kill her if she returned home after her school principal informed him about her alleged relationship.

Authorities have since arrested her father on suspicion of murder, while the school principal was detained on charges related to negligence.

Earlier in October, a 23-year-old accounting student, Najmeh Amini, was sentenced to death on charges of blasphemy over a social media post.