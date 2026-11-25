The Donald Trump administration has reportedly abandoned plans to use business partnerships with Russia as an incentive to persuade Moscow to end its war on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump, his US counterpart. (REUTERS) more

US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials that corporate partnerships no longer formed a central part of Washington's negotiating strategy with Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing five officials familiar with the discussions.

The proposals aimed to offer Russia economic benefits in exchange for progress towards a peace agreement. However, Moscow has continued to press Ukraine to surrender territory and accept other concessions that Kyiv has rejected.

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According to the report, Kushner, who has been involved in US efforts to broker a truce, explored opportunities for American companies to enter Russia's oil industry, invest in titanium production and pursue other commercial ventures after the war.

US and Russian officials also discussed bringing an American investor into the Nord Stream gas pipeline network, which transported Russian natural gas to Germany before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kushner was among the officials involved in those discussions, Reuters reported in October.

Russian officials initially responded positively to the investment proposals but have since lost interest, the FT reported.

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"It was made pretty clear that the Russians were not in the market for this kind of thing," one official familiar with the discussions told the newspaper.

This comes days after US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Shenzhen, China, on November 19. The leaders discussed the Ukraine war during their talks, with Trump expressing interest in finding a peaceful settlement. However, the meeting did not produce a concrete breakthrough towards ending the conflict.

US-Russia economic ties amid Ukraine war Trump's administration had explored economic cooperation as a possible way to rebuild US-Russia relations and encourage Moscow to negotiate an end to the war. Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, had played a role in developing proposals that would bring American businesses into Russia's economy following a potential settlement.

Washington has also made changes to its approach towards Russian energy exports. In October, the Trump administration temporarily eased US sanctions on Russian fuel exports after Moscow agreed to supply diesel to international markets. This aimed to increase global fuel supplies and bring down prices.

The sanctions had been imposed to restrict Russia's energy revenues, a key source of funding for its war effort in Ukraine.