The Beaver Supermoon, or the Full Moon in Gemini on November 24, 2026, offered an opportunity to reflect on your thoughts, communication and personal growth. Spiritually, a Full Moon often serves as a time to pause, review what no longer feels helpful and set intentions for the next phase.

Spiritual expert Latha shared a set of Gemini Full Moon ritual suggestions on Instagram on November 24. Her guidance focuses on releasing limiting beliefs, expressing your truth and finding greater clarity in your thoughts and relationships.

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Rituals to practice on the Full Moon day The spirituale expert suggests lighting a yellow, light blue or white candle as part of the ritual. Find a quiet place where you can sit without distractions. Take a few deep breaths and give yourself time to settle your mind.

You do not need an elaborate setup. The aim is to create a calm moment for reflection and intention-setting.

Write down the thoughts you want to release Your inner dialogue can shape how you see yourself and your choices. You may often tell yourself things such as, “I missed my chance” or “I have to figure it all out on my own.”

Use this Full Moon as a prompt to notice thoughts that hold you back. L Latha's suggested journaling practice encourages you to ask yourself: What thought am I ready to release?

Write down your answer without judging yourself. Then consider whether that belief still reflects what you want for your life.

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Find the courage to express your truth Gemini is associated with communication in astrology. This makes the Full Moon a useful symbolic moment to reflect on how you express your feelings and needs.

Ask yourself: What truth am I ready to say out loud? You can also think about where you could be more honest with someone you love.

Try to communicate with care and compassion rather than reacting in the heat of the moment.