When someone briefly slurs their words and then starts speaking normally again, it is easy to chalk it up to tiredness, especially if they say they feel fine. But such a sudden change in speech can be a sign of stroke.

Dr Atampreet Singh, senior director and head of Institute of Neurosciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle why a brief episode of slurred speech could be a sign of a mini-stroke and why it is important to call an ambulance straight away, even if the symptoms disappear.

What happens during a mini stroke? A mini-stroke, or transient ischaemic attack (TIA), occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is briefly interrupted. Dr Singh explained that the first sign may be something a family member hears during a conversation. The person may suddenly slur their words, struggle to finish a sentence or have trouble understanding what is being said.

Other signs can include drooping on one side of the face, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, or sudden loss of vision or balance. But just because the sign went away, it does not mean there is no problem. Dr Singh said, “Although this might only last a few minutes and then clear up, the core problem has not gone away.”

What warning signs should you look for? A change in speech can show up in different forms. Dr Singh said that some people know exactly what they want to say, but their words sound slurred. Others may struggle to find a familiar word, finish a sentence or understand what someone is saying to them.

Family members should also look out for other changes that come on suddenly, including: