Struggling with tiredness? These 6 NHS-suggested tips can help you successfully deal with fatigue

From improving sleep hygiene to maintaining a healthy diet, there are various ways one can successfully deal with tiredness, which is primarily caused due to stress. Not getting adequate sleep, medical conditions and several other lifestyle factors often lead to a fatigue as well. Feeling tired even after a good night's sleep can be a sign of nutrient deficiency.(Unsplash)

Taking a power nap, exercising on a regular basis and staying properly hydrated are some of the methods one can deploy in a bid to tackle fatigue. Breathing deep and getting some fresh air also helps at times in feeling re-energized, as suggested by nhs.uk.

Considering a doctor also helps one in solving the tiredness factor. Let's take a look at some self-help tips in order to fight fatigue.

NHS-recommended tips to fight tiredness

Eat often

It has been advised to eat regular meals and healthy snacks every three to four hours to keep up the energy throughout the day.

Exercise regularly

Contrary to popular opinion, regular exercise is claimed to make a person feel less tired in the long run. As per nhs.uk, a single 15-minute walk can provide an energy boost and the benefits increase with more regular physical activity.

Lose weight

Carrying excess weight can also turn out to be exhausting. So, losing weight can help you feel more energetic. Eating healthy, maintaining a healthy diet and exercising can help a person lose weight.

Adequate sleep

According to nhs.uk, tips for sleeping well include - going to bed and getting up in the morning at the same time daily. This means, people should avoid naps during the day and take time to relax before going to bed.

Reduce stress

Reducing stress is also another way one can get rid of tiredness. Meditation is a great way to stay free from stress in life.

Drink more water

A person often feels tired because of not being adequately hydrated. So, it is absolutely vital to remain properly hydrated in order to avoid feeling tired.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.