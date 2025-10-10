World Mental Health Day 2025: From exercise to healthy diet, 5 daily habits to improve well-being

Caring for our minds is as important as looking after our bodies. World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder of how important mental well-being is. According to the UK’s National Health Service, even a small habit in a daily routine can make a big difference in improving mood, reducing stress and building emotional strength. World Mental Health Day 2025: From exercise to healthy diet, five easy ways to boost mental health(Representative image/Pixabay)

Here are five simple ways to boost your mental health and well-being:

1. Stay connected with others

As per the NHS, one way to increase your self-worth and self-belonging is by building strong relationships. Spending time with your family and friends, volunteering, and checking up on your peers can help you feel more positive. The NHS also noted that people should not rely on texting or social media, but in-person meetings and interactions will matter more.

2. Exercise

Exercise is beneficial for both our body and brain. During physical activity, our brain releases chemicals that boost our mood and reduce stress. The NHS recommended indulging in activities like going for a walk, riding a bicycle or doing yoga. Combining exercises with meditation or taking deep breaths can improve focus and relaxation.

3. Eat well

A GQ health feature noted that eating a balanced and clean diet can protect your mental health. Nutrition expert Truter advised people to consume foods rich in mood-boosting nutrients like berries, bananas, beans, and fatty fish in regular meals. The best way to reduce symptoms is to drink enough water, cut caffeine and sugar intake, as well as refined carbs.

4. Practice mindfulness and gratitude

Mindfulness, according to the NHS, helps people stay present and aware of their emotions. Spend a few minutes each day focusing on your breath, meditating or writing down three things you are grateful for, and you will feel calmer and more grounded.

5. Give to others

Kindness is not just good for others; it is good for you, too. The NHS says small acts like saying thank you, helping a neighbor, or volunteering can create positive feelings, purpose and connection.

It is a reminder for us that mental health is not just about crisis care; it is about daily growth and self-care. Whether through exercise, mindfulness or balanced meals, these small actions can help everyone live a happier and healthier life.

FAQs:

1. What are the best ways to improve mental health naturally?

Simple daily habits like regular exercise, mindfulness, staying connected with others, eating healthy foods, and getting enough sleep can improve mental well-being.

2. How does a healthy diet affect mental health?

A balanced diet with foods like berries, bananas, beans, and fatty fish can boost mood and reduce anxiety, according to GQ Magazine. Avoiding caffeine and refined sugar also helps maintain emotional balance.

3. Why is World Mental Health Day important?

World Mental Health Day encourages awareness, support, and open conversation about mental well-being. It reminds people to prioritize small habits that build long-term emotional resilience.