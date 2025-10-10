Find the difference: Can you spot all 11 changes in this viral Reddit challenge?

Optical illusions have taken over the internet lately. Reddit, in particular, is a website for optical illusion lovers as engaging, difficult and fun puzzles and illusions are posted on the platform for people to crack them. They might look easy at first, but they require sharp observational skills. The latest challenge, posted by Reddit user u/Red_dog520, features identical images with 11 differences. At a glance, the challenge might look easy, but it is actually not. Find the Difference challenge goes viral on Reddit. Can you solve it?(Reddit)

What is the challenge?

The ‘find the difference’ challenge posted by the user has been classified in the ‘easy’ category. However, the comments suggest otherwise. After u/Red_dog520 posted the challenge with the title, ‘Can you spot 11 differences in the image?’, people filled the comments section with potential answers.

One Reddit user explained a trick to crack such challenges. “Turn your phone sideways and you’ll instantly find all 11”, they wrote. While some users could not find all 11 answers, surprisingly, one account found 22 differences.

Were you able to spot all 11 differences?

What is the answer?

If you can't find the answer within 15 seconds, here are 11 differences between the two almost identical images:

There are more leaves in the second picture on the side of the lamp.

The color of the telephone is different.

One drawer’s handle is missing.

The flower on the right shoe is missing.

The print on the bandanna is different.

The buttons of the record player do not match.

The shape inside the top of the record box does not match.

The plant pot color is different.

There is an extra leaf on the big plant, placed on the extreme right side of the image.

One sleeve of the lady’s dress is different.

The record label plate lying on the floor is missing.

How do such challenges work?

These challenges teach us to pause and help us focus on a single activity for a long time. In a time when we are addicted to Instagram reels and TikTok videos and our attention spans are deteriorating daily, puzzles like these can help sharpen our concentration and observation skills.