Nintendo sues Reddit moderator Archbox for $4.5M over alleged Switch piracy network

Nintendo is seeking $4.5 million from a Reddit moderator who has been accused of distributing Switch games through piracy networks, per Dexerto. Nintendo sues Reddit moderator ‘Archbox’ for $4.5M over alleged Switch game piracy networks(AFP)

According to Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Nintendo has claimed that Archbox was involved in “creating, operating, supporting and promoting” pirate shops that gave people access to pirated Nintendo Switch games.

What’s the Nintendo piracy feud about?

According to a US District Court document, the gaming company is demanding a “default judgment” on James Williams, the accused Reddit moderator, per the outlet. Nintendo has claimed that Williams has been managing several pirate shops online since 2019 for communities with thousands of members.

The gaming company further alleged that Williams was a “leading if not primary moderator” of the Reddit group called ‘SwitchPirate’, which has around 1,90,000 members.

The complaint states that Williams “operated, owned, or administered" at least four pirate shops. It has also been claimed that the Reddit moderator was involved in distributing the “circumvention software” needed to play the games available on pirate shops.

Nintendo contacted James in March 2024 and demanded the complete shutdown of his pirate shops. Even though Williams “acknowledged” the demand, he did not do anything. He later denied his involvement in piracy claims as well.

The video game company finally filed a lawsuit in June 2024, accusing Williams of operating pirate shops. As Nintendo has revealed that it has no contact with either Williams or his attorney, the company wants a “default judgment" in its favor.

Therefore, Nintendo has asked for a “permanent injunction” and demanded monetary damages worth $ 4.5 million.

What’s next?

Nintendo's case against Williams’ actions will be heard on October 24, 2025, and the court will make the final decision. The case highlights the company's strong stance against piracy. The court’s ruling will set a precedent for the company’s management in the future.

However, this is not the first time that Nintendo has taken action against piracy. The gaming company has previously worked with the FBI to file cases against piracy. It has received financial reparations as well in some of these cases, per Screen Rant.

