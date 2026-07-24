Rohit Sharma fulfils Jos Buttler's long-time desire after Lord's heroics: ‘Will treasure this’

There is a lot of mutual respect between Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler. The two have been involved in several battles over the years when India and England squared off in international cricket. The duo have also shared the dressing room for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and hence it's not surprising that the duo get along really well. Both Rohit and Buttler were on opposite ends of the spectrum when India and England faced off in the three-match ODI series recently. Jos Buttler took to Instagram to thank Rohit Sharma (ANI Pic Service)

The Three Lions won the series 2-1; however, the decider at Lord's will always be remembered for the century scored by Rohit amid the growing chatter about his future in international cricket. The Hitman played a knock of 138 runs, but it wasn't enough for India to chase down the daunting target of 388.

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After the game ended in an England win, Rohit took some time to sign his own jersey for Buttler. On his trademark '45' jersey, Rohit wrote, "Dear Jos, Loved my time playing with and against you." And below this message, he signed his Indian jersey for Buttler.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Buttler wrote, “The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this, thank you.”