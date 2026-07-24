AB de Villiers explains why Rohit Sharma remains indispensable: ‘Never been the most consistent but…’

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers lavished praise on India captain Rohit Sharma after his superb century in the third ODI at Lord's helped silence the growing speculation surrounding his future. Ahead of the match, Rohit's ODI career had come under scrutiny following a report claiming it could be his final international appearance, with selectors reportedly not viewing him as part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Facing a challenging chase at the Home of Cricket, Rohit responded in the best possible manner, producing a composed yet commanding hundred while wickets fell around him. Although India eventually ended up on the losing side, his innings underlined his ability to absorb pressure and deliver on the biggest stage, reminding everyone why his experience and match-winning qualities remain invaluable, especially in high-pressure tournaments like the ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma shut his critics with a century at Lord's. (ANI Pic Service)

De Villiers admitted that Rohit has not always been the most consistent batter over long periods but stressed that the India captain is a player every team needs when the stakes are at their highest. The former South Africa great backed Rohit's ability to deliver in crunch situations, saying his value goes far beyond numbers.

“He’s never been the most consistent player for a long period of time, a little bit up and down consistency-wise. But when the big matches present themselves, the big moments, Rohit Sharma needs to be on your side,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains 'A' gesture, Rinku Singh's role in viral celebration after fifty: 'It was for my mom'

ABD all praise for Kohli-Rohit De Villiers also highlighted the value of experience, saying players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring an unmatched ability to thrive under pressure. He stressed that such qualities cannot be replaced and often make the difference in the biggest matches.

“You just can’t buy that at the supermarket, guys. What Virat and Rohit bring to the party, especially in pressure moments, changes everything," he added.

The Proteas great further underlined the importance of having experienced players in ICC events, insisting that the pressure of major tournaments is unlike anything in bilateral cricket. He backed Rohit to play a crucial role for India, saying his ability to handle high-pressure situations makes him indispensable on the biggest stage.

“You need that kind of experience in big tournaments. When you play big tournaments, it’s not your usual five-match ODI series in some country where there’s not a huge hype, or you’re not playing a different opposition every game. There’s a whole different kind of pressure when it comes to ODI World Cups and big tournaments, and that’s why I feel Rohit will play a big, big part,” he said.