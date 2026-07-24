Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains 'A' gesture, Rinku Singh's role in viral celebration after fifty: 'It was for my mom'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put the disappointment of the England tour behind him in stunning fashion, smashing a sensational half-century in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. The 15-year-old registered his maiden fifty in international cricket and became the youngest Indian to achieve the feat. Looking confident from the very first ball, Vaibhav tore into the Zimbabwe attack and raced to his half-century in just 18 deliveries, making light work of India's modest 126-run chase. Staying true to his fearless batting approach, he dominated the powerplay with a series of crisp boundaries and clean sixes, leaving the hosts with little room to recover. His aggressive knock all but sealed the contest inside the first six overs and gave India the ideal start to the five-match series. India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures as he celebrates 50 runs during the first T20I vs Zimbabwe. (AFP)

Vaibhav reached his maiden international fifty at the age of 15 years and 118 days, eclipsing a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar. The batting legend was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored his first international fifty against Pakistan in the Faisalabad Test in 1989. The record had stood untouched for nearly four decades before the teenage sensation rewrote the history books.

Sooryavanshi celebrated his maiden international fifty by taking off his helmet and making an "A" gesture with his fingers, later revealing that it was dedicated to his mother. He also flashed a double thumbs-up celebration, a gesture he had discussed with Rinku Singh before the match.

“I did that celebration for my mom, and the other one was based on a conversation with Rinku Bhaiya, and I had (Humara aur Rinku bhaiya ka baat hua tha)," Sooryavanshi told BCCI.

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The 15-year-old said the landmark innings was the result of the unwavering support he has received throughout his journey, dedicating his maiden international fifty to his family, coaches and everyone who stood by him during both the highs and the lows.

“I would dedicate this (fifty) to my family, to my coaches, and to everyone who has supported me along my journey through every good and bad phase," he added.