Munawar Faruqui says most celebrities spoke on student protests after 25 days: ‘It's disappointing’

“Had more influential voices spoken up weeks earlier, perhaps the situation wouldn't have escalated the way it did," he concluded.

He wrote, “It's disappointing most celebrities suddenly finding their voice only after the PM spoke and public sentiment shifted. For last 25 days, most stayed silent while young people took to the streets, faced criticism and paid the price for speaking up. If you are going to take a stand, do it without fear, not only when its safe. Support driven by pressure or public opinion isn't courage, its convenience.”

Actor and comedian Munawar Faruqui has shared an impassioned statement on the ongoing student protests and questioned the silence of celebrities on the issue. Munawar took to his X account on Friday and shared a note on film stars suddenly finding a voice after 25 days of the protest.

What happened at the protests on Monday According to Delhi officials, during Monday’s protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. Several videos on social media show Delhi Police personnel lathi-charging the students and resorting to firing tear gas. Protestors have alleged that people in civil clothes without police accreditation attacked them as well.

What are the protests about

The CJP-led protests have been ongoing for over two weeks amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams. Social activist Sonam Wangchuck also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, Students from DU, Jamia detained Over 25 students were detained by Delhi Police late Thursday night while heading to Jantar Mantar with protest posters, HT has learnt. The students, including one from Jamia Millia Islamia and another from Delhi University, were taken to Lodhi Colony police station.

Police told HT the action was preventive in nature and taken under the Delhi Police Act for allegedly attempting to join an unlawful assembly.

Sonam Wangchuk ends fast Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike late Thursday night at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

He said his decision followed prolonged negotiations and appeals from lawmakers across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Wangchuk a speedy recovery. “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain her old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he wrote on X.