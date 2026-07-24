Fever, but no clear diagnosis? The doctor explains why more patients are presenting with unusual symptoms

Dr Brij highlighted that as the monsoon season sets in, doctors are seeing a growing number of patients with high fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, and stomach discomfort. During the first day or two of illness, these symptoms often overlap across multiple infections , making it difficult, and in many cases unsafe, to arrive at a definite diagnosis immediately.

A few years ago, seasonal fevers often followed predictable patterns. A patient with high fever and falling platelet counts would immediately raise suspicion of dengue. Persistent fever with abdominal symptoms would point towards typhoid. Today, however, things are no longer that straightforward. Dr Brij Vallabh Sharma, senior consultant, internal medicine, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, explains why some seasonal fevers are becoming harder to identify.

“So, if your doctor says, ‘Let's wait another 24 hours before confirming the diagnosis,’ it isn't a sign of uncertainty. It is often the safest and most evidence-based approach,” said Dr Brij.

Why are doctors seeing more mystery fevers? According to Dr Brij, one of the biggest reasons is that infectious diseases don't always behave the way textbooks describe them. He highlighted that dengue may begin before platelet counts start falling. Typhoid can appear without the usual gastrointestinal symptoms. Influenza, COVID-19, scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and several viral infections can all start with nearly identical symptoms like fever, headache, body pain, weakness, and fatigue.

During the first 48–72 hours, these illnesses can look remarkably similar, making it difficult to distinguish one from another based on symptoms alone.