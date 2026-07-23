Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares 5 blood tests you should consider after turning 40 to know your heart disease risk

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, has shared a list of diagnostic tests that everyone should consider after turning 40. In an Instagram video shared on July 22, the cardiologist highlights, “Your run-of-the-mill lab panel probably won’t go over these, so I’m telling you about them right now. For patients over 40, these are a few specific tests I look at when I want a better sense of where someone’s actually headed.”

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Blood tests are a key part of routine health check-ups, helping detect underlying conditions and assess your risk of developing chronic diseases . However, standard health packages don't always provide a complete picture, often overlooking specialised markers that can identify health risks much earlier. As you get older, particularly after 40, these advanced tests can offer deeper insights into your metabolic and cardiovascular health , allowing for earlier intervention when needed.

Fasting insulin This test helps identify insulin resistance at an early stage, often before conventional markers become abnormal. Dr Bhojraj explains, “Great for catching insulin resistance before A1c / glucose look bad.”

hs-CRP This marker is measured to track inflammation in the body, which can also provide insight on cardiovascular risk. According to the cardiologist, “hs-CRP is a good inflammation marker; used for cardiovascular risk refinement.”

LDL-P / NMR Lipoprofile There is more than one type of harmful cholesterol-carrying particle in the blood, and this test provides a better measure of particle burden, even when conventional lipid panel results are normal. Dr Bhojraj highlights, “Tells me how many particles are actually there, not just the cholesterol number. Useful when LDL-C doesn’t match particle burden, especially with metabolic syndrome.”

Urine albumin-to-creatine ratio This test can detect early signs of stress and damage to your blood vessels. It is an often-overlooked marker of vascular and kidney health and can also help assess cardiovascular risk. The cardiologist explains, “Urine albumin – early sign your blood vessels are under stress. Underrated vascular / kidney-risk marker; very relevant for heart risk.”

NT-proBNP This test is a key marker of cardiac strain and may help detect the early stages of heart failure. It is particularly useful for assessing whether the heart is under stress, especially when accompanied by symptoms. Dr Bhojraj notes, “NT-proBNP is a strong marker for cardiac strain or early heart failure risk, especially if symptoms, hypertension, or shortness of breath (are present).”

The cardiologist concludes, “Most people get labs once a year, but after more than 20 years in this field, it never stops surprising me how little people are actually told about their heart health...and it’s not right that this information isn’t common knowledge by now.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified Functional Medicine practitioner. He is also the founder of the Well12 programme, which aims to help people improve their overall health through sustainable lifestyle interventions.