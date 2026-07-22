Are avocados worth their price? Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns they may be a waste of money unless you change this

In an Instagram post shared on July 22, the cardiologist states, “So…is guacamole officially a health food now? With the recent Cyclospora outbreak , it’s understandable if you’re giving fresh produce the side eye. We’ve spent years being told to avoid processed foods, and now even fruits and vegetables can feel questionable. But a new study on avocados that I read over the weekend caught my attention. Here’s what you should know.”

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, is breaking down the potential health benefits of eating an avocado every day and explains whether it's truly worth the investment.

Avocados have become the poster child of healthy eating , with everything from toast to smoothies promising a nutritional upgrade. But with their hefty price tag, it's fair to wonder whether eating one every day is really worth the investment – or if it's simply another wellness trend. As experts point out, the answer isn't as simple as adding an avocado to your plate; it's about understanding what actually makes a difference to your health.

The study on avocados According to Dr Bhojraj, a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association followed adults with higher body weight, with one group consuming one avocado daily. While there was no significant difference in body weight between the groups, those who ate an avocado each day showed improvements in their LDL particle profile.

He explains, “A 6-month study published in the Journal of the American Heart Asociation followed adults with higher body weight. One group ate one avocado per day. They didn’t lsoe much weight – but their LDL particle profile improved.”

How do avocados benefit your health? Dr Bhojraj breaks down the improvements seen in the avocado-eating group's LDL profile. He notes that not all LDL particles are equally harmful – the smaller, denser LDL particles are more likely to form plaque buildup. According to the study, participants who ate an avocado daily experienced a shift away from these more harmful LDL particles towards larger, less harmful ones.

The cardiologist highlights, “Quick translation, because this is where it gets confusing: Not all LDL is the same. Smaller, denser LDL particles are more likely to contribute to plaque buildup. This study showed a shift toward less harmful LDL patterns. That’s a meaningful change.”

Avocados might be a waste, unless… Dr Bhojraj emphasises that while the study found improvements after adding avocados to the diet, it's important to interpret the findings in the right context. He explains that the results do not mean eating an avocado can prevent heart disease. Rather, the study examined changes in cardiovascular risk factors, not actual heart attack outcomes, making it a measure of risk markers rather than disease prevention.

The cardiologist also highlights that simply adding avocado to an otherwise unhealthy lifestyle is unlikely to make a meaningful difference. Its benefits are best realised as part of an overall healthy diet and lifestyle that also prioritises regular physical activity, quality sleep and stress management.

He notes, “The study didn’t measure heart attacks, it measured a risk marker. And that’s a very different conversation. I like this kind of research because it reinforces something we’ve known for a while – what you replace matters more than what you add. If avocado replaces processed fats or refined carbs, that’s a win. If It’s just added on top of everything else…different story. Incorporating a healthier food like avocado is great; but if everything else stays the same – diet, movement, habits – it’s not going to move things the way you think it will.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sanjay Bhojrajis a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified Functional Medicine practitioner. He is also the founder of the Well12 programme, which aims to help people improve their overall health through sustainable lifestyle interventions.