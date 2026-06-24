Maryland doctor shares 5 supplements that help with LDL cholesterol management: Psyllium husk, garlic extract, and more

When people worry about cholesterol levels, they are usually referring to LDL or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, lipoproteins are particles made of lipids (fats) and proteins that carry fats through the bloodstream. Green tea and garlic extract help improve cholesterol levels. (Pexel)

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In the case of LDL, particles contain a large amount of cholesterol and a smaller amount of proteins. As such, too much of it places one at a higher risk of a stroke or heart attack.

While a healthy lifestyle is known to keep cholesterol levels in check, some dietary supplements help the process, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine.

Taking to Instagram on June 19, he listed five of them and explained how they worked. They are presented as follows.