Storing your kitchen essentials correctly makes a lot of difference: Avoid these mistakes
Your kitchen essentials may not last as long as they should if you're making these storage mistakes.
We spend so much time choosing good ingredients, the best oils, the purest ghee, the finest honey, and so little time thinking about what happens to them once they get home. It's not the quality of what you buy that determines how it tastes six months later. It's how you store it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Namrita Malhotra, founder and managing director of gourmet food and wellness expert, Savore, shares how to keep your essentials fresh for longer.
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Storing oil near gas
“The most common mistake I see is keeping oils and ghee near the stove for convenience,” said Namrita. She highlighted that heat and light are the biggest enemies of freshness. Cold-pressed oils, in particular, are more delicate than refined oils; they oxidise and lose their aroma when left in a warm, sunlit corner. A cool, dark cabinet is one of the simplest and most effective ways to extend their freshness. The same goes for windowsills, which look lovely with rows of glass jars catching the light, but are quietly the worst place for them to sit.
Loose jars
The second mistake is sealing jars incorrectly, or not at all. Honey left loosely covered draws in moisture from the air, which can affect its texture and eventually invite fermentation. A tightly sealed glass jar is honey's best friend, and it's worth wiping the rim clean before closing it each time, since leftover residue can attract moisture too.
Refrigerating unnecessary items
Namrita highlighted that people often refrigerate things that don't need it, like ghee and honey, which can dull flavour and, in honey's case, cause premature crystallisation. Both are happiest at cool room temperature. If your honey has already crystallised, by the way, it isn't spoiled; a gentle warm water bath will bring it right back.
Using wet spoons
Using wet spoons is a habit almost everyone is guilty of. Even a small amount of moisture introduced into ghee or honey can reduce its quality over time, so a dry spoon, every single time, is a simple rule worth keeping.
Using unclean containers
Decanting into unclean or plastic containers is an easy trap. Natural, minimally processed ingredients react to their environment, so glass, airtight, and completely dry containers always win. It's also worth transferring only what you'll use in a reasonable stretch of time, rather than exposing an entire large batch to air repeatedly.
“None of this requires effort, only intention. Small shifts, a shaded shelf, a proper lid, a dry spoon, the right container- make the difference between an ingredient that fades and one that stays as good as the day it was made,” said Namrita.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More