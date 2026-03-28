Fortis gastroenterologist shares 3 natural remedies to ease gas and bloating: ‘Take ajwain with warm water and…’

In an Instagram video shared on March 27, the gastroenterologist explains how these remedies can offer effective short-term relief, while also highlighting key habits that can support long-term digestive health if you frequently experience bloating and gas.

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of clinical experience, shares three natural remedies to ease gas and bloating, helping promote smoother digestion and overall gut comfort.

If you frequently deal with digestive discomfort, from persistent bloating to uncomfortable gas, the solution may be simpler than you think. Some of the most effective short-term remedies are often found right in your kitchen, in the form of everyday spices known for their digestive properties. These natural ingredients can help relax the digestive muscles, stimulate enzyme activity, and ease the overall digestion process, offering quick relief when your gut feels off.

Ajwain (carom seeds) According to Dr Vatsya, ajwain contains a key compound called thymol, which helps stimulate digestive enzymes while also reducing intestinal spasms. He recommends taking half a teaspoon of carom seeds with a pinch of black salt and consuming it with water. This simple combination can aid smoother digestion, relieve bloating, and support overall gut comfort.

The gastroenterologist explains, “Ajwain contains thymol, which stimulates digestive enzymes and reduces intestinal spasms. You should take half a teaspoon of ajwain with warm water. If you take it with a bit of black salt, it can stimulate digestion even more smoothly.”

Fennel seeds Dr Vatsya highlights that fennel seeds can help relax the stomach muscles and ease digestive discomfort, particularly by reducing gas and bloating. He recommends chewing one teaspoon of fennel seeds after a meal, or alternatively brewing them into a soothing tea. Known for their natural carminative properties, fennel seeds help expel trapped gas and promote smoother, more comfortable digestion.

He explains, “Fennel relaxes the stomach muscles and helps in reducing gas retention. You can chew one teaspoon of fennel after a meal or drink it as fennel tea. It provides a carminative effect, which is exactly what helps in releasing gas.”

Ginger Ginger offers a range of digestive benefits, from promoting smoother digestion and improving gastric emptying to easing nausea and that uncomfortable feeling of heaviness after meals. Dr Vatsya recommends incorporating ginger into your home-cooked dishes or sipping on ginger tea after a heavy meal to support better digestion and overall gut comfort.

He explains, “Ginger improves digestion speed and supports gastric emptying. This helps reduce feelings of heaviness and nausea. Use ginger while cooking or drink ginger tea after a heavy meal.”

Long-term solutions While these remedies can offer effective short-term relief, frequent bloating may point to underlying lifestyle patterns that need attention. Dr Vatsya outlines three simple habits that can help address the root cause and support long-term digestive health.