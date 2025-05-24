Study identifies a natural compound in coffee, apples that beats common drug in preventing heart spasms

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death around the world. As per WHO data, 17.9 million lives are lost every year due to cardiovascular conditions. Diet plays a big role in cardiovascular health. This is why the scientific community is continuously researching to add to the list of foods that reduce heart disease risk. Artery spasms happen when the arteries tighten up, reducing blood flow to the heart and sometimes even stopping it. (Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Pharmacological Sciences found a natural compound in common foods you have every day, like rice, wheat, apples, and even coffee, which protects heart health.

Ferulic acid - the natural compound in everyday foods

Coffee contain ferulic acid.(Representational)

The study found that ferulic acid, which is a compound found in foods like rice, wheat, apples, and coffee, can help prevent artery spasms. A spasm is a sudden tightening of a muscle, and in this case, the arteries that carry blood to the heart suddenly tighten. It is alarming, as it can even cause a heart attack without warning.

But ferulic acid, which is a natural plant compound present in common foods in our kitchen, helps prevent this.

The researchers examined the effect on pig heart arteries. As per the findings, ferulic acid worked well, even better than a common heart medication called diltiazem, which is used to treat spasms.

How ferulic acid worked

Ferulic acid worked in two unique ways. First, it blocked calcium from entering the muscle cells, which is typically how most heart medications work; even the common diltiazem works this way. Secondly, ferulic acid also stopped muscle contraction through another pathway that doesn't involve calcium.

However, this does not warrant drinking more coffee or eating more rice for heart benefits. The amount of the natural compound ferulic acid in regular food isn't high enough to provide this kind of protection. The research experiment used much stronger doses to see the protective benefits. The study revealed that one would need ferulic acid supplements for this. But since this is yet to be tested on humans, it cannot be recommended just yet. Although this opens up new avenues for cardiovascular treatments, it also provides insight into the unique kinds of compounds available in the foods we consume every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.