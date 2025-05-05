Toast to your heart health: Study reveals champagne reduces sudden cardiac arrest risks

Next time you’re clinking your champagne flutes to cheer, raise a toast to your heart health. The bubbly, fizzy drink could add a bit of ‘sparkling’ strength to your heartbeat. A study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology identified champagne and white wine as elements that may reduce the risk of cardiac arrest. It’s also a reminder that health may not always rely on the usual predictable factors for longevity; occasionally, something unexpectedly delightful gets thrown into the mix. Champagne in moderation reduces cardiac arrest risk.(PC: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: 6 benefits of turmeric water and how it can make you stronger

Can champagne reduce sudden cardiac arrest risk?

Cardiac arrest can occur suddenly.(PC: Shutterstock)

The study assessed more than 500,000 people over 14 years to identify the risk factors that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart abruptly stops pumping blood. The main difference is that SCA happens because of an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes it to beat irregularly and stop. This is in contrast to a regular heart attack, which occurs predominantly due to a blockage. SCA happens very fast, without any major warning or symptom.

The study found that lifestyle choices like what we eat, drink and think, play a big role in mitigating this condition. Drinking champagne and white wine, eating more fruits, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying positive all contribute to a reduced risk rate up to 63% for sudden cardiac arrests.

ALSO READ: Cardiac arrest cases on rise; know common causes and lifestyle changes to prevent it

What does this mean?

Since SCA happens suddenly, it becomes especially important to identify the lifestyle choices that help reduce the risk. Traditionally, red wine is positively associated with heart health, and many studies before substantiated the link.

But this study also shows how champagne and white wine could be beneficial for heart health. But this doesn't excuse overindulgence in the name of wellness. Overindulgence of anything is not good. Moderation, as always, is the implicit bedrock of health. The scale of balance cannot be tipped, making it all the more important to keep an eye out for portion size.

You may be overjoyed to see that even your health has sneaky cheat meals and drinks, like dark chocolate or champagne in this case, but it's a no-brainer that the benefits exist only in well-monitored portions. Just because your favourite food or drink has found a health loophole doesn’t mean you get a free pass and binge on it in the name of wellness.

ALSO READ: Chia seeds to dark chocolate, doctor says eat these 6 healthy superfoods to boost your brain, memory and focus

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.