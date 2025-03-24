Chia seeds to dark chocolate, doctor says eat these 6 healthy superfoods to boost your brain, memory and focus

Like our body, our brain also needs healthy nutrients to boost its cognitive function and overall health of our body. Though no magic pill can prevent cognitive decline, eating good food and including superfoods in your diet can ensure your brain stays healthy. From chia seeds to dark chocolate, here's what you should be eating to boost your brain health.

In a video shared on Instagram on March 20, Dr Kunal Sood, double board certified MD and health content creator, emphasised eating superfoods that are good for your brain health. He shared 6 such items and what benefits they provide.

6 superfoods to boost your brain

Sharing the clip, Dr Sood stressed people to eat these superfoods and wrote, “Incorporate these brain-boosting foods into your diet to support memory, focus, and long-term cognitive health.” Here are the 6 superfoods he suggested that everyone should eat to boost their brain health:

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a favourite superfood for those trying to boost their fibre intake or lose weight. But did you know they could also boost your brain health? High in omega-3s, per Dr Sood, chia seeds also provide essential fatty acids that support brain health and reduce neuroinflammation. “Their low glycemic index also helps maintain stable energy levels for optimal brain function,” he added.

2. Walnuts

Per Dr Sood, walnuts are great superfoods if your aim is to improve your brand health. It is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help ‘reduce oxidative stress and slow cognitive decline’. He added, “Studies suggest they improve brain function and may lower the risk of Alzheimer's.”

3. Blueberries

The second superfood is blueberries. “These tiny berries are rich in anthocyanins, which boost blood flow to the brain and enhance cognitive function,” Dr Soof explained. Moreover, research shows that consuming blueberries can improve memory and brain activity in older adults, he added.

4. Avocados

If you enjoy eating avocados, this is good news for you. Full of monounsaturated fats, carotenoids, and essential nutrients, avocados support brain function and may enhance cognitive performance. “One study found that daily avocado consumption improved attention and mental processing,” Dr Sood said.

5. Salmon

Salmon is a top source of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). It helps reduce inflammation and supports memory, problem-solving skills, and executive function. Regular intake has been linked to increased grey matter in the brain.

6. Dark chocolate

Craving dark chocolate may not just soothe your sweet cravings, but also boost your health. “Rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, dark chocolate enhances blood flow to the brain, boosting cognitive function and mental alertness. Plus, theobromine and caffeine give you an extra brain-boosting kick,” Dr Sood explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.