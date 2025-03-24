Waist size in men could better predict risk of cancer than BMI, finds study: ‘Extra 4 inches increased cancer risk by…’

If you are a man, your waist size could be a better indicator of cancer risk. A new study conducted by researchers at Lund University found that while scientists have relied on BMI (body mass index) to diagnose obesity and the subsequent increased risk of cancer, waist size in men can better predict whether there is a risk of cancer or not. It is as effective as BMI in women. An extra four inches on the waist increased men's risk of cancer by 25 per cent. (Shutterstock)

Measuring waist size to predict cancer risk

During the study, Lund University's researchers analysed the health records of 3,39,190 people between 1981 and 2019. They followed the study subjects for 14 years and found that around 18,185 people developed obesity-related cancer, including oesophagus, bowel, liver, pancreas, breast, and gallbladder cancer, among others. They also considered the risk factors during the study duration, including smoking and age. They used a standardised score to compare the data found directly.

For the uninitiated, while waist size reveals abdominal fat accumulating around vital organs, BMI fails to measure the fat levels and where it is deposited around the body.

The findings

The study found that an extra 4 inches or 11 cm on the waist increased men's risk of cancer by 25 per cent. They also found that when BMI was measured, an increase of 3.7, such as from 24 to 27, increased the risk by 19 per cent. Additionally, an increase of 12 cm in the waistline and a BMI score of 4.3 meant a 13 per cent higher risk of developing cancer.

The researchers found that excess abdominal fat increased the risk of cancer more significantly than the standard rise in BMI. In women, however, the links were less pronounced and showed similar waist circumference and BMI patterns.

Why is waist size prediction more effective in men?

While women generally have fat spread across their bodies, men are more likely to store fat in the abdominal area. Therefore, waist size measurement is a more effective measure. Additionally, stomach fat accumulates around the vital organs, including the stomach, increasing the risk of diseases. They also highlighted that individuals with the same BMI but varying fat distribution and levels face differing risks of developing cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.