Chia seeds to oats: Doctor explains why you should be eating high fibre, high protein diet; shares 7 foods to eat

Protein has cemented itself as one of the favourite nutrients for whenever you want to get your health back on track, build muscles, or lose weight. However, one nutrient that should be getting as much, or rather more, of our attention is fibre. So, what would be the best-case scenario? Eating things that are both high in protein and fibre. Dr Karan Rajan suggested 7 foods that are rich in protein and fibre.

Also Read | Are you consuming too much protein? Experts share the safe limits of intake and debunk common myths

In a video shared by Dr Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, on March 15, he talked about the importance of fibre in our diet.

7 foods high fibre and high protein foods

He stitched a video of another content creator saying, “Respectfully, you should be trying harder to hit your fibre target, not your protein target. Young people aren't dying of protein deficiency; they're dying of colon cancer.” Dr Rajan then suggested food items that are high in protein and fibre, and he quipped that he was not just ‘talking about beans’.

Here are all the food items Dr Rajan suggested:

1. Chia seeds (6 gm protein, 10 gm of fibre)

According to Dr Rajan, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds contain 6 gm of protein and 10 gm of fibre. He added, “For you gym rats, don't worry, chia seeds contain all nine essential amino acids (like histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine). It is a complete protein.” Moreover, their ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) omega-3 fatty acids also help to reduce gut inflammation.

2. Oats (10 gm protein, 8 gm fibre)

A cup of oats contains 10 gm of protein and 8 gm of fibre. It contains beta-glucan, a special type of prebiotic fibre that has clinically proven benefits. Just 3 gms of beta-glucan daily can lower LDL cholesterol.

3. Edamame (9 gm protein, 4 gm fibre)

Edamame is an underrated superfood with 9 gm of protein and 4 gm of fibre per half-cup serving. It also contains isoflavones which may increase beneficial bifidobacterium and lactobacillus populations.

4. Soy Protein

According to Dr Rajan, a 2019 meta-analysis found that 25 gm of soy protein per day can reduce LDL cholesterol levels by 3-4 per cent.

5. Tempeh (9 gm protein, 6 gm fibre)

Tempeh has 9 gm of protein and 6 gm of fibre per 100 gm. It is a fermented product, so it has natural probiotics and other bioactive compounds that support gut health. “The fermentation process also makes the nutrients more bioavailable,” Dr Rajan explained.

6. Nutritional yeast (5 gm protein, 4 gm fibre)

Nutritional yeast has 5 gm of protein and 4 gm of fibre in just 2 tablespoons. This deactivated yeast contains beta-glucan, similar to those found in oats, which can support immune functions in the gut. It also comes with significant amounts of gut-supporting B vitamins.

7. Plant protein

Plant proteins aren't inferior. They are just different in the best possible way. Each plant protein brings unique phytonutrients, antioxidants and different fibre types. And this diversity creates a more resilient microbiome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.