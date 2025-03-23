Are you consuming too much protein? Experts share the safe limits of intake and debunk common myths

Protein is the rudimentary foundation of a healthy diet. From nutritionists to fitness coaches, it is highly recommended for muscle repair, immune function, and overall wellbeing. Some may say protein is the ‘favourite child’ among all the other nutrients. Protein despite being a cornerstone of fitness, needs to be mindfully consumed. (Shutterstock)

Irrespective of your diet plans and eating habits, protein stands the test of time amid all the trends that come and go. The ubiquitous buzz around protein is never-ending, spanning from protein shakes to incorporating protein in every meal of the day. But how much protein is enough or too much?

With so much spotlight on protein, it's common to feel overwhelmed and confused. We've got you covered. HT Lifestyle contacted dietitians to understand the recommended daily intake, identify those needing to limit their consumption, and dispel some common myths.

How much protein should you take?

Don't go overboard with your protein intake.(Shutterstock)

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, dietician and weight management expert, shared that the amount of protein one needs depends on factors like age, activity level, gender, and overall health.

Here's what Dr Bhardwaj shared:

Recommended protein intake:

General Recommendation: The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for the average adult is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For example, if you weigh 70 kg (154 lbs), you would need about 56 grams of protein per day.

Those who engage in regular physical activity, especially strength training or endurance sports, may need 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to support muscle repair and growth. Pregnant or breastfeeding women: The protein requirement may increase to about 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight.

The protein requirement may increase to about 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight. Older adults: As we age, our protein needs may slightly increase to help prevent muscle loss. The recommendation is around 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram.

Who should limit protein intake?

People with kidney disease: Those with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney dysfunction should be cautious with protein intake. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, they may struggle to filter the waste products from protein metabolism, which can worsen kidney damage.

In conditions like cirrhosis or severe liver damage, the liver may have difficulty processing the by-products of protein breakdown, leading to a buildup of toxins in the body. In such cases, limiting protein intake may be necessary. People with certain metabolic disorders: Individuals with metabolic conditions, such as phenylketonuria (PKU), where the body cannot process certain amino acids properly, may need to avoid specific protein sources.

People with gout: Gout is a form of arthritis caused by excess uric acid in the blood. High-protein foods, especially those rich in purines (such as red meat, shellfish, and organ meats), can lead to increased uric acid levels and may trigger gout attacks.

Dr Bhardwaj concluded that if one can meet their daily protein needs through whole foods such as meat, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts, protein powder may not be necessary.

Bursting protein myths

From source to quantity, there are many protein myths that need to be debunked.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ridhima Khamesra, clinical dietician, noted that while many are aware of the basic recommendation, 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for the average adult, there’s more to protein intake than meets the eye.

Eating more protein, getting more ripped:

Dr Khamsera dispelled the common notion that eating more protein would automatically turn you into a bodybuilder. More protein doesn't mean getting more jacked up. In reality, the results are grim.

She explained, “Eating excessive protein won’t automatically turn you into a bodybuilder. In fact, overloading protein can strain your kidneys, especially if you have pre-existing kidney issues. The body can only utilise about 20-40 grams of protein per meal for muscle synthesis. The rest? It gets converted into energy or stored as fat.”

So, what's the upper safe limit for protein intake? Dr Khamsera elaborated, “Research suggests that the upper safe limit for protein intake is around 2 grams per kilogram of body weight for healthy adults. For a 150-pound person, that’s roughly 136 grams of protein daily. Exceeding this consistently can lead to digestive discomfort, nutrient imbalances, and even dehydration, as protein metabolism requires extra water.”

Protein quantity is very important:

Everyone's rushing to meet their protein requirements; they miss out on something essential. Protein quantity isn’t everything, and quality matters too. While many fitness enthusiasts are keen on hitting their daily protein targets, the source of that protein plays a crucial role in overall health.

Dr Khamsera added, “What most people don’t know is that the source of protein matters just as much as the quantity. Animal-based proteins, like whey or meat, are complete proteins but can be high in saturated fats. Plant-based proteins, like lentils or quinoa, are healthier for your heart but may require combining sources to get all essential amino acids.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.