Heavy on protein shakes to jack up? Study shows why this may be detrimental to your mental wellbeing

Among young boys, the ripped, jacked body is much coveted. The majority perceive this body type as the standard for a peak masculine physique. The masculine body type is everywhere from fitness enthusiasts on social media to actors, making it seem like the only ideal for young boys. To achieve a muscular physique, many go for muscle-supplements.(Pexels)

Caught up in the pressure to bulk up, young boys and men go for muscle-building supplements. But this is doing more harm than good for their mental wellbeing. A study published in the journal PLOS Mental Health revealed how this increasing use of muscle-building supplements is spiking muscle dysmorphia symptoms.

Understanding the connection between supplements and muscle dysmorphia

Muscle supplements are formulated to enhance muscles. They are a source of protein.(Freepik)

The researchers evaluated 2,700 participants between the ages of 16 and 30. The finding is particularly significant, as those who frequently consumed muscle-building supplements like whey protein, creatine, and weight gainers showed a very high likelihood of displaying symptoms of muscle dysmorphia. Most importantly, the study highlighted that the more different varieties of supplements are consumed, the more intense the symptoms become. These symptoms include obsessively working out with a disturbing preoccupation with dieting. Muscle growth precedes all other priorities, even at the expense of mental and physical wellbeing.

Muscle dysmorphia

Muscle dysmorphia is a mental health condition. It is a type of Body Dysmorphic Disorder and typically affects males. This condition includes an intense fixation on developing muscles and perceiving one's physique as lanky, regardless of their actual body type. There's always a desire for more muscle gains and the chase towards the jacked body feels endless as nothing is ever quite enough. This further drives habits of supplement overuse, continuous exercise, and rigorous dieting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.