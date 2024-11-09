Men beware! Your Instagram feed might be fueling body insecurity, muscle dysmorphia

Generally, body image issues stemming from unrealistic beauty standards on social media are primarily discussed in terms of how they affect women. For a long time, the focus was on women struggling with the skewed beauty images on social media. However, a study from the University of South Australia, published in New Media & Society examined male body image issues as they too are affected by skewed portrayals of toned abs and biceps on TikTok and Instagram. Social media male body representation has a bias towards muscular body shapes. (Shutterstock)

The emphasis on muscular physiques in social media portrayals of men’s bodies triggers insecurity in men consuming this content and leads to muscle dysmorphia, a mental health condition where people obsessively believe their muscles are too small or weak, despite having a healthy physique. They develop low self-esteem issues.

Social media molds male body image

Even when the body is fit, the unrealistic social media portrayals of bodies make them think that it's not enough.(Shutterstock)

The researchers stressed the harmful nature of social media as it only portrays a particular body type, making everyone believe that it is the only ideal type and that other body shapes are unnatural, even when they are equally fit. Similarly, male bodies on social media feature excessively brawny figures with veiny arms, ripped biceps and six-pack abs. This type of portrayal creates a fixation on a hyper-muscular physique. As per the research, men between the ages of 18 and 34 who frequently consume celebrity, fashion and fitness content report higher levels of dissatisfaction with their bodies.

Relation between likes-comments with body image

The researchers dug deep into the psychology of social media likes and comments on individual posts and how they played an important role. Men who are more concerned about the number of likes and comments show signs of muscle dysmorphia. It acts as a form of validation and can sometimes even be addictive, pushing men to become even more muscular.

Dr John Mingoia, a lecturer at the University of South Australia and study co-author, said, “When these posts attract a high volume of likes and positive comments, they reinforce the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for. Over time, this can lead to harmful behaviors such as excessive exercising, restricted eating, and even steroid use.” The researchers suggested limiting the consumption of content that features unrealistic body portrayals to prevent muscle dysmorphia.

