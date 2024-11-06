Is protein powder good for health? From muscle building to digestive issues, things to consider

Protein powder, over the years, has become a basic need of most athletes, bodybuilders and people planning to improve their daily protein intake. However, is it safe for consumption and good for health? Be careful about your protein powder intake.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Kanikka Malhotra said, “Protein aids in muscle growth and repair, making it essential for those engaged in strength training. By increasing satiety, protein powders can help manage weight by reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, they enhance athletic performance by improving muscle recovery and reducing soreness. Some protein powders are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, contributing to strong bone health,” the nutritionist added.

ALSO READ: When and how to consume protein supplements to maximize their benefits?

But, there are downsides to having protein powder

Dr Abhinaba Ghosh, General Physician and Medical Research Consultant at Tata Medical Centre Kolkata, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, added, “For normal healthy individuals, protein powder supplement is not the best way to meet the body’s daily protein requirement. Indian Council of Medical Research issued a guideline in 2024 advising against it, mainly due to the presence of sugar/ artificial sweetener/flavouring additives, which can hurt your body if used for the long term. Furthermore, a particular kind of amino acid, called branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) is present in the whey-based protein supplement. Research indicates higher chances of non-communicable diseases (such as diabetes or deranged lipid profile) associated with BCAA.”

More protein is not equal to more muscles

“For muscle building, physical activity/ strength training is essential so that the consumed protein can be translated into muscle mass. Staying inactive and taking proteins alone will not help. Even for most athletes, who have a higher need for protein, the dietary protein goal is achievable through a well-designed diet and, thus, protein powder supplements can be avoided,” added Dr Abhinaba Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Best plant protein powders: Discover top 10 choices for optimal nutrition and energy

Things to consider before taking protein powder:

It's not for everyone: If you consume a well-balanced diet rich in protein sources like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts, you may not need protein powder supplementation.

Choose the brand carefully: Choose a reputable brand that offers third-party tested products with minimal added sugars and artificial ingredients.

Consult a health expert: It's advisable to consult with a qualified dietitian to determine if protein powder is right for you and to discuss appropriate dosage and type.

Consume in moderation: Excessive protein intake can lead to digestive issues like bloating and constipation. It's important to consume protein powder in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.