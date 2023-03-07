Are you getting enough protein? From fitness enthusiasts to health-conscious individuals, protein has become a buzzword in the world of nutrition. Protein is an essential macronutrient that plays a vital role in building and repairing muscle tissues, supporting immune function, and maintaining overall health. For individuals who are physically active or looking to build muscle mass, protein supplements can be a convenient and effective way to ensure that they are getting enough protein to support their goals. However, with the popularity of high-protein diets and supplements, it's important to understand how much protein consumption is considered safe and healthy. (Also read: Plant Power Day: Supreme plant-based proteins for the Indian plate )

Soumava Sengupta, Health Expert and CEO, BUILD., shared with HT Lifestyle some tips on when and how to consume protein supplements to maximize their benefits and avoid potential health risks.

1. After workout: One of the best times to consume protein supplements is after a workout. Exercise, especially resistance training, causes muscle tissues to break down, and consuming protein after a workout can help to rebuild and repair these tissues. Studies have shown that consuming protein within 30 minutes to an hour after exercise can enhance muscle recovery and promote muscle growth.

2. Before bed: Consuming protein supplements before bed is also important. During sleep, the body undergoes a process called protein synthesis, where muscle tissues are repaired and new muscle fibres are formed. Consuming a protein supplement before bed can provide the body with the necessary amino acids to support this process, leading to improved muscle growth and recovery.

3. In between work: Besides post-workout and bedtime, consuming protein supplements throughout the day can help ensure that the body has a steady supply of amino acids to support muscle growth and repair. For individuals who struggle to consume enough protein through their diet alone, protein supplements can be a convenient and effective way to meet their daily protein needs.

However, when choosing a protein supplement, it is important to consider the following:

1. Quality of the protein source

Whey protein, which is derived from milk, is a high-quality protein easily absorbed by the body and contains all essential amino acids. Casein protein, also derived from milk, is a slower-digesting protein that can provide a sustained release of amino acids over several hours. Plant-based protein sources, such as pea, rice, and soy protein, are also available for individuals who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

2. Potential health risks of excess consumption

While protein supplements can be a convenient and effective way to meet daily protein needs, consuming excessive amounts of protein can put a strain on the kidneys and lead to dehydration. It is recommended that individuals consume no more than 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

“Protein supplements can be a valuable tool for individuals who are physically active or looking to build muscle mass. Consuming protein supplements after a workout, before bed, and throughout the day can help to support muscle growth and recovery. When choosing a protein supplement, it is important to consider the quality of the protein source and to avoid consuming excessive amounts of protein. By incorporating protein supplements into a balanced diet and exercise routine, individuals can optimize their protein intake and achieve their health and fitness goals,” concludes Soumava.

