Best plant protein powder: Top 10 vegan options to build and strengthen muscles

Muscle building and strengthening require more than just regular training. To achieve this fitness goal, it is important to take adequate amounts of protein. Athletes or fitness enthusiasts, who are on vegan diets, may find it challenging. For them, plant-based protein or vegan protein powders may be the go-to choice as they can help them meet their nutritional needs without compromising with their diet plan. Derived from plants, including legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and vegetables, plant protein often contains all essential amino acids. They are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, which may help enhance recovery and reduce inflammation. Lower saturated fat content in vegetarian protein can lead to improved heart health, enhance endurance and improve your overall athletic performance. Several studies indicate that a plant-based diet can promote a constructive environment for muscle growth. So, incorporating the best plant protein powders in your diet may help you meet your protein needs while supporting muscle recovery and growth. We have curated a list of the best plant-based protein powders in India that you may try. Discover the top 10 plant protein powders to build your muscles.(Freepik)

10 best plant-based protein powders

The best protein powder brands may provide a convenient way to help you meet your nutritional needs. So, check out this list of the best protein powders in India:

Boost your muscle growth with the MuscleBlaze Plant Protein. By providing 24 grams of vegan protein per serving, this protein powder is 100 per cent plant-based. Besides protein content, it also claims to provide 4.15 grams of BCAAs per serving that is extracted from hypoallergenic peas and pumpkin seeds. It also contains all 9 essential amino acids, which makes it a perfect post-workout supplement. This vegan protein powder may help you meet your daily protein requirement, helping in muscle growth and recovery. Packed with green tea, a potent antioxidant and vitamin C extracts, this protein powder may help boost immunity and metabolism. The brand claims that this product is free from sugar, which ensures a healthy lifestyle and athletic performance.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Plant Protein:

Protein source: Pea

Flavour: Chocolate

Support your muscle growth goals with the AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate. It may offer 28 grams of protein, 4.9 grams of BCAA and 1.1 grams of carbs per serving. This plant-based protein is a good alternative to whey and soy protein. Free from dairy, soy, gluten and nuts, this lactose-free protein is gentle on a sensitive stomach. Being rich in branched-chain amino acids, this dietary supplement is great for muscle protein synthesis, promoting muscle growth and repairing muscles.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate:

Protein source: Pea

Flavour: Unflavoured

OZiva Organic Plant Protein contains 30 grams of complete plant protein and 5.3 BCAAs, which may promote fitness. Combined with the goodness of organic pea protein, organic brown rice protein and organic quinoa, this plant protein contains all 9 essential amino acids. Regular intake of this protein powder may help boost your immunity, strengthen the body and support faster recovery.

Specifications of OZiva Organic Plant Protein:

Protein source: Pea, rice

Flavour: Unflavoured

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder may provide you with the goodness of nature. Sourced from 100% plant, this protein powder is free from cholesterol and lactose. It is specially designed to provide you with the synergy of all essential amino acids, which may help in the maintenance and rebuilding of cells and tissues. It also promises to provide 8 grams of protein in every 10 servings.

Specifications of Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder:

Protein source: Pea

Flavour: Unflavoured

Packed with 25 grams of pea protein and brown rice protein, this product contains essential amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and superfoods. By targeting troubled muscle groups, this plant-based protein may fuel your muscles and help in building lean muscles. It may help you reduce post-workout fatigue and soreness. This product may accelerate recovery, reduce recovery time and help in rebuilding broken-down muscles.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder:

Protein source: Pea

Flavour: Chocolate

Packed with 9 essential amino acids, the Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein claims to offer 24 grams of protein. It includes ginger, fennel, cumin and fenugreek, which may improve digestion and absorption. Regular intake of this no-nonsense plant protein may help you curb cravings, build lean muscles, boost metabolism and manage your blood sugar levels.

Specifications of Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein:

Protein source: Pea, rice

Flavour: Indonesian cacao

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder contains amino acids for complete balance. Free from gluten, this plant-based protein powder is perfect for vegan and keto diets. It also claims to provide 23 grams of protein per serving. Easy to digest, this protein powder is fortified with enzymes, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and free from major allergens.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder:

Protein source: Pea, rice

Flavour: Vanilla, coconut ice-cream

MYHERB Plant Protein Powder contains 27 grams of protein, 21 vitamins & minerals and 6 grams of BCAAs per serving. This vegan plant protein is ideal for post-workout as it helps with muscle growth and recovery. Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, this protein powder is easy to digest, supports metabolism and regulates your appetite. It is a fast-absorbing protein that promotes better immunity and digestion and boosts skin and hair health.

Specifications of MYHERB Plant Protein Powder:

Protein source: Pea, rice

Flavour: Chocolate

MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate is a perfect choice for vegans. Packed with 30.3 grams of protein on a "dry basis" and 28 grams of protein on an "As in basis" and 5000 mg BCAAs, 4600 mg glutamine and 10.8 grams of essential amino acids in every scoop. Free from fillers or thickeners, this plant protein may help support your fitness goals.

Specifications of MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate:

Protein source: Pea

Flavour: Unflavoured

Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder is packed with 4 organic protein sources, 8 alkalising green, 6 powerful antioxidants and 4 digestive enzymes. This non-GMO-certified plant protein powder is free from gluten. Regular intake of this protein powder, which is made from peas, brown rice, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds may help to build and repair muscles. This is the best protein powder for men and women as it helps with the recovery from daily stress, exercise, managing appetite and improving energy.

Specifications of Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder:

Protein source: blend, pea, rice

Flavour: Swiss chocolate

How to choose the best plant protein powder?

When selecting the best protein powder for men and women, consider the following factors:

1. Goals: Are you looking to build muscles or lose weight? Consider your specific fitness goals as it will help you choose the right product.

2. Protein source: Plant-based protein powders come from various sources like peas, brown rice, hemp and soy. So, get a better understanding of the different plant protein powders and then choose the one that suits your needs.

3. Ingredients: Look for the best protein powders for muscle building that come with minimal ingredients. Opt for a protein powder that comes without excessive additives, sugars or artificial flavours.

4. Taste and texture: Check the taste and mixability factors when buying a protein powder. Many brands offer different flavours like chocolate, vanilla and others to cater to various needs.

5. Nutrition content: Assess the nutritional content of the product. Ensure that the product can offer at least 15 to 30 grams of protein per serving along with carbohydrates, fats and fibre.

6. Certifications: Check for third-party testing or certifications like organic, non-GMO or gluten-free labels.

7. Recommendations: If you are unsure which protein is best for you, consider visiting a nutritionist or dietician. This can help you get personalised recommendations from an expert.

Top three features of the best plant protein powders:

Best plant protein powders Price Protein per serving Quantity MuscleBlaze Plant Protein, 24 g Vegan Protein 2,109 24 grams 1 kg AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate 1,080 28 grams 1000 grams OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness 1,095 30 grams 500 grams Amway NUTRILITE® All Plant Protein Powder 2,970 8 grams per 10 grams serving 1000 grams Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder 1,495 25 grams 1 kg Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein 1,473 24 grams 500 grams Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein 1,389 23 grams 1 kg MYHERB Plant Protein Powder 739 27 grams 500 grams MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate 1,049 30.3 grams 1 kg Plantigo Clean Plant Protein Powder 1,295 24 grams 1 kg

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of plant protein powder? The best plant protein powders in India can offer several benefits. From promoting muscle growth, and recovery to supporting heart health, plant protein is a great option for people on vegan or keto diets.

What is the recommended dosage of protein? The recommended dosage of protein for an average adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For athletes or fitness enthusiasts, it may be better to take 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram. You may also consult your healthcare provider to get better guidance.

What is the difference between whey protein and plant protein? Whey protein powder is made from milk and contains all essential amino acids. It can get quickly absorbed, which makes it perfect for post-workout recovery and muscle growth. Plant protein, on the other hand, comes from sources like peas, rice or hemp. They are free from lactose and suitable for vegans.

Is plant protein safe to intake? Yes, plant protein is generally safe to consume when it is taken in recommended amounts. It offers a variety of nutrients and is suitable for various diets, including vegan and vegetarian. But if you have any specific allergies or dietary restrictions, make sure to consult your healthcare provider.

