Boost your beauty and health with the best collagen supplements: Expert shares tips

Wouldn't it be great to have an age-reversal button in life? As much as we would love that, it is not possible in real life. This leads to age-related problems like joint pain, sagging skin and more. However, slowing down the process of ageing is something that one can surely do by following a healthy lifestyle. Along with this, taking collagen supplements may also help as it can provide structural support to the skin, joints, hair, nails, and connective tissues. With the availability of so many types and forms of collagen, you might get stuck and confused. Well, don’t worry, we have curated this expert-backed guide to help you pick the best collagen supplements that suit your lifestyle choices and needs. Pick the best collagen supplements to improve your overall health.(Adobe Stock)

What is collagen?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. Dietician and certified diabetes educator, Dr Archana Batra says, “Collagen is essential for structural support, immune function, and tissue repair.” It acts as a building block that enhances skin elasticity and strength while keeping our joints flexible and bones strong. However, with age, collagen production declines, which leads to signs of aging, joint discomfort, and weakened hair and nails. Taking the best collagen supplements can help maintain a youthful appearance and body.

What are the benefits of collagen supplements?

The best collagen supplements may help maintain a youthful appearance, improve joint mobility and more:

It may boost elasticity, and hydration, and reduce wrinkles. Taking collagen supplements can improve skin firmness, suppleness and moisture content (International Journal of Dermatology).

Regular intake of the best collagen supplements for the skin may also strengthen hair follicles and prevent brittle nails.

Consuming the best collagen supplement in India may help in cartilage repair and reduce joint pain.

It may also support the gut lining. This may help reduce inflammation and promote digestion.

Taking the best collagen supplements may help to repair muscles, which makes it ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

What are the different types of the best collagen supplements?

“Collagen exists in at least 28 distinct forms,” says the expert. Three most common in supplements are:

Type I: A collagen supplement for skin contains Type 1 collagen. It is also found in hair, nails, and bones, which makes it ideal for those looking to improve their skin’s elasticity and reduce wrinkles.

Type II: It is primarily found in cartilage and is best suited for joint and connective tissue support.

Type III: This one works alongside Type I and is abundant in skin, blood vessels, and internal organs. It contributes to skin health and wound healing.

Some of the best collagen supplements offer a blend of these collagen types to provide more benefits.

Sources of the best collagen supplements: Marine vs. Bovine vs. Plant-Based Options

Marine collagen: “It is sourced from fish and is primarily Type I, which makes it good for skin, hair, and nails,” says Dr Batra. With its high bioavailability, this absorbs quickly into the body, which makes it one of the best collagen supplements. Bovine collagen: Derived from cows, bovine collagen contains both Type I and III. “t is beneficial for skin, hair, nails, and overall health,” adds the expert. Plant-Based collagen: Plants don’t contain collagen, but some vegetarian collagen supplements include plant-based ingredients that can boost the natural collagen production of the body.

Hydrolyzed vs. Non-Hydrolyzed Collagen: What is the difference?

Hydrolyzed collagen, also called collagen peptides, is broken down into smaller amino acid chains, which makes it easier for the body to absorb and utilize. On the other hand, non-hydrolyzed collagen is in its original form and takes longer to digest. If you want fast results and maximum absorption, opt for hydrolyzed collagen.

Key ingredients to look for in the best collagen supplements

High-quality and the best collagen supplements should contain additional supportive ingredients. “When selecting essential components, look for hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, zinc and copper, and amino acids,” adds the expert.

Vitamin C: The best collagen supplements with vitamin C may help with collagen synthesis and improve absorption.

The best collagen supplements with vitamin C may help with collagen synthesis and improve absorption. Hyaluronic acid: It may help to enhance skin elasticity. Hyaluronic acid can reduce wrinkles and improve skin hydration and rejuvenation (Dermatologic Therapy).

It may help to enhance skin elasticity. Hyaluronic acid can reduce wrinkles and improve skin hydration and rejuvenation (Dermatologic Therapy). Zinc: It is a key mineral that may support collagen production and wound healing.

It is a key mineral that may support collagen production and wound healing. Amino acids: Collagen supplements with amino acids like glycine and proline may help to maintain collagen structure.

Powder, capsules, or liquid: How to pick the right formulation of the best collagen supplements?

“The choice between powder, capsules, or liquid depends on factors such as convenience, how well it's absorbed, and individual preference,” says Dr Batra.

Powder: It is one of the most versatile forms of collagen supplements. It can be mixed into coffee, smoothies, or water. Capsules: This form of collagen supplement is convenient for those who don’t want to mix powders. Liquid: It is often pre-mixed with other nutrients to offer quick absorption. However, it may contain added sugars or preservatives.

Factors to consider when choosing the best collagen supplements

If you are looking for the best collagen supplements, you must consider these factors:

1. Bioavailability

To get the most out of the best collagen supplements, choose hydrolyzed collagen with added vitamin C. “Bioavailability refers to how well your body absorbs and utilizes collagen. Since collagen is a large protein, ensuring optimal absorption is key to getting the best results for skin, joints, hair, and overall health,” says the expert. Regular intake of collagen supplements with foods rich in antioxidants and amino acids may enhance its effectiveness.

2. Best collagen supplements for different needs

Skin and hair: Type I collagen is the most abundant type in the body as it helps to improve skin elasticity, and hydration, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Opt for marine collagen as it is rich in Type I collagen and is highly bioavailable, which makes it ideal for beauty benefits.

Type I collagen is the most abundant type in the body as it helps to improve skin elasticity, and hydration, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Opt for marine collagen as it is rich in Type I collagen and is highly bioavailable, which makes it ideal for beauty benefits. Joint health: Type II collagen is the main structural protein found in cartilage, which makes it essential for joint support. It may help to repair cartilage damage, reduce inflammation, and ease joint stiffness. Look for supplements with Type II collagen for better results.

Type II collagen is the main structural protein found in cartilage, which makes it essential for joint support. It may help to repair cartilage damage, reduce inflammation, and ease joint stiffness. Look for supplements with Type II collagen for better results. Gut health: A blend of Type I and III collagen is ideal for gut health, as both types support the integrity of the gut lining and aid digestion. Opt for supplements with bovine collagen peptides and amino acids to repair the gut lining and reduce symptoms of leaky gut, bloating, and inflammation.

3. Third-party testing and certifications

“When choosing the best collagen supplements, check for third-party testing to ensure the product is pure, safe and effective,” adds the expert. Certifications like NSF, GMP, and USDA Organic indicate high standards of quality and safety.

4. Flavour

The best collagen supplements are available in flavour and unflavoured forms. Flavored collagen powders can make supplementation more enjoyable but may contain artificial sweeteners or sugars. Unflavored options are versatile and can be added to various beverages or foods without altering the taste.

Frequently asked questions What is the recommended dosage of the best collagen supplements? The dosage of collagen supplements may vary from person to person. However, for skin and anti-aging, a healthy individual must take 2.5–5 grams per day. On the other hand, 10–15 grams per day is required for maintaining joint health and 5–10 grams per day for overall wellness. Consult with your healthcare provider for better guidance.

What are the potential side effects of collagen supplements? "Collagen is generally safe, but some people may experience side effects including gastrointestinal discomfort, hypersensitivity responses, and allergic reactions. Individuals with allergies, and kidney disorders should avoid collagen," says Dr Batra. Consult a doctor before consumption.

Who should avoid collagen supplements? People with fish or bovine allergies should choose the right form and sources of collagen. Additionally, if you have kidney problems, consult a doctor before supplementing, as excess intake may strain kidney function.

What is the best time to take collagen supplements? You may take collagen supplements in the morning on an empty stomach to improve absorption. Taking it before bed may support overnight tissue repair. Additionally, you may also take it pre and post-workout to support muscle recovery and joint support.

