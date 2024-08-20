Best collagen supplements: 10 top choices to boost skin, joint and overall health

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body, and plays an important role in maintaining the health of skin, hair, nails and joints. But with age, natural collagen production decreases, leading to the formation of wrinkles, sagging skin, brittle hair and joint pain. This is where collagen supplements come into the picture. This dietary supplement can help you get enhanced skin, joints and overall health. Regular collagen supplements can help maintain elasticity and firmness, as well as reduce the appearance of wrinkles. They can also provide amino acids that are necessary for cartilage repair, which can then help to reduce joint pain and stiffness, especially in conditions like osteoarthritis. By contributing to bone density, the best collagen supplements in India may help prevent osteoporosis. So, check out this list of the best collagen supplements to reap multiple benefits for your overall well-being. Discover the top 10 collagen supplements in India to improve your overall well-being.

10 best collagen supplements

Now that you know why collagen supplements may be useful, consult your healthcare expert and consider one of these top 10 collagen supplements in India:

Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione promises to regenerate and renew firm, beautiful, hydrated and youthful skin. This collagen with type 1 and 3 peptides is 100 percent soluble and bioavailable. It includes ingredients like glutathione, resveratrol, Genzyme and goji berry that may help to nourish your skin, restore skin radiance and increase skin luminosity. The brand claims that it contains a clinically proven anti-ageing formula like grape seed polyphenols, bioactive superoxide dismutase, zinc and vitamin C. Regular intake of these supplements may help hydrate your skin, prevent it from drying, boost the natural barriers of the skin, protect it from UV rays, reduce acne and lead to smoother skin.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione:

Flavour: Tropical bliss

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Support your overall health with the HealthKart HK Vitals Skin Radiance Veg Collagen Powder. It has the same amino profile as marine collagen extracted from a blend of vegetables like broccoli, carrot and more. This supplement also contains ketpase which may help structure these building blocks into collagen molecules. These clinically proven products may help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles in 8 weeks and boost your skin glow. It is also packed with hyaluronic acid that may help hydrate your skin, prevent the signs of ageing, help to retain moisture and keep the skin soft and supple.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Skin Radiance Veg Collagen Powder:

Flavour: Orange

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Vegetarian

Carbamide Forte Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder comes with the highest bioavailability, which means it can easily and rapidly be absorbed into the body. This supplement may help to promote smoother and youthful skin in just weeks. Specially designed to help plump skin and reduce fine lines, this collagen powder contains Type 1 and Type 2 collagen. It may also help support hair thickness, and nail strength, improve bone strength, and joint flexibility and promote overall bone density.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements for Women & Men are sourced from wild-caught fish. This unflavoured and easy-to-mix supplement contains amino acids like glycine, proline, hydroxyproline and lysine that may help protect cells against free radicals. Regular intake of these supplements may encourage and support natural collagen synthesis, and enhance skin elasticity and moisture retention. It may even inhibit elastic degradation, minimise the formation of wrinkles, fine lines and reduce brittleness. With its strengthening properties, this supplement may help reduce the breakage of nails and hair while promoting growth. This may even help stop bone deterioration, strengthen and repair cartilage and promote better joint comfort and flexibility. The brand also claims that this product is free from gluten, and mercury, and is non-GMO and paleo-certified.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements for Women & Men:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder may be a good addition to your diet. This collagen peptide can be a great powered supplement that features hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Sourced from the hides of grass-fed, pasture-raised, these supplements promise to support hair, skin, nails, bone and joint health.

Specifications of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Liquid, powder

Diet type: Natural

Also Read: Best iron supplements for women: Boost your energy, vitality and wellness with 10 top picks

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder can help maintain strong bones, and healthy joints and improve your gut health. Daily intake of this supplement may help counteract the degenerative effects of ageing. It is packed with gut-friendly protein and amino acids that may help to vitalise your bones, tendons, ligaments, muscles, vital organs, skin, hair and nails. This is an easy-to-mix collagen supplement that is non-GMO, gluten-free, cGMP compliant and third-party tested as per the brand.

Specifications of Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Liquid, powder

Diet type: Vegetarian

Also Read: Best creatine supplements: Top 10 choices to maximise muscle growth and boost your workout

Youtheory Collagen Advanced Formula 1, 2 and 3-290 Tablets promise to increase the collagen levels of the body. This supplement may help to promote youthful-looking skin by reducing the visible signs of ageing like dryness, wrinkles and fine lines. It contains 6,000 mg collagen per serving that may help to replenish beauty proteins, counteract skin ageing, and revitalise skin, hair and nails. The brand claims that these supplements are easy to digest and non-vegetarian.

Specifications of Youtheory Collagen Advanced Formula 1, 2 and 3-290 Tablets:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Tablet

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Also Read: Best iron supplements for women: Boost your energy, vitality and wellness with 10 top picks

NUTROVA Collagen + Antioxidants Supplement may help repair skin structure and improve skin hydration, skin elasticity and texture. By providing anti-ageing benefits, these supplements may help improve hair strength, nails and even the bones. Packed with plant-based antioxidants from tomatoes, grapes and green tea, these supplements may help protect your skin from damage from UV rays, pollution and other damages. It contains vitamins C, E and taurine that may help promote collagen production, reduce the signs of ageing and promote skin hydration. The brand claims that clinically-tested products may help improve elasticity, and texture, and reduce under-eye dark circles, skin dullness, wrinkles, pigmentation and pore size.

Specifications of NUTROVA Collagen + Antioxidants Supplement:

Flavour: Cranberry

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Also Read: Best waterproof smartwatch: 10 must-have options for swimming and everyday wear

Setu Skin: Youthful Marine Collagen Powder is a blend of Type 1 & 3 aquacol marine collagen that may help replenish collagen levels. This supplement may help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles while enhancing skin firmness, and hydration and promoting radiant skin. It is a scientifically proven product that can offer a 42 per cent reduction in wrinkles in just 8 weeks. Regular intake of these supplements may help boost skin hydration, and smoothness, and repair skin barrier function and moisture retention. These hydrolyzed collagen peptides may help promote skin hydration and smoothness. The brand claims that this product is pure, filler-free, non-toxic, non-GMO and FSSAI-approved.

Specifications of Setu Skin: Youthful Marine Collagen Powder:

Flavour: Peach mango

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

INJA Pro Marine Collagen Supplement can be a good addition to your diet. It promises to increase skin hydration, reduce joint pain and increase hair thickness. This sugar-free and gluten-free supplement may help improve muscle strength, strengthen joints and enhance skin elasticity. This supplement may also help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The brand states that this product is keto-friendly and non-GMO, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of INJA Pro Marine Collagen Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

How to choose the best collagen supplements for health benefits?

Here are a few things that you must consider when buying the best collagen supplements from Amazon India:

Source: Check the source of the collagen. Look for collagen from grass-fed cows, wild-caught fish or eggshell membranes for optimal quality. Type: Collagen is available in various types. Opt for hydrolyzed collagen as they are easy to absorb. You can even choose undenatured collagen as it supports joint health. Protein content: Make sure to check the protein content of the product. Ensure that the supplement contains a sufficient amount of protein. Additives: Opt for supplements that are packed with minimal ingredients and are free from artificial additives. Paraben, sulphate and other harmful ingredients may cause adverse allergic reactions. Review: Research the brand and opt for the one that prioritises transparency and quality. Read reviews of the customers as it will gauge the effectiveness of the product. Price: Fix your budget and then compare different collagen supplement brands within that range. Balance the quality with affordability. Recommendations: You may also consider consulting your healthcare provider to make personalised recommendations.

Top three features of the best collagen supplements

Best collagen supplement Price Quantity Benefits Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione 1,979 250 grams Collagen , SkinAx , Glutathione, Resveratrol , Bromelain , Vitamin C HealthKart HK Vitals Skin Radiance Veg Collagen Powder 1,299 200 grams Supports smooth & soft skin and boosts hair growth Carbamide Forte Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder 799 200 grams Bone and joint support Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements 1,839 200 grams Metabolism management Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder 2,099 140 grams Hair growth Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder 4,573 454 grams Improves hair, skin, nail and joints health Youtheory Collagen Advanced Formula 2,679 390 grams Revitalise skin, nail and hair health NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants Supplement 2,750 360 grams Clinically proven to improve skin health in a study on Indian participants Setu Skin: Youthful Marine Collagen Powder 1,699 210 grams Supports skin health and glow INJA PRO Marine Collagen Supplement 3,200 300 grams Bone and joint support

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How do collagen supplements work? Collagen supplements work by stimulating collagen production, improving skin elasticity and strengthening hair and nails. They also support joint health by reducing inflammation and promoting cartilage growth, leading to improved mobility and reduced pain.

What are the benefits of collagen supplements? Collagen supplement benefits include improved skin elasticity, reduced wrinkles, and stronger hair and nails. They even help to improve joint mobility, reduce joint pain and improve gut health. Regular intake of collagen supplements may support muscle growth and wound healing.

Is collagen supplement safe? Generally, collagen supplement is considered safe when taken as directed. But, some people may face allergies or sensitivities, so make sure to opt for hypoallergenic products. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult their healthcare provider before taking collagen supplements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.