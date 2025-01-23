Best supplements for hair growth: 10 top choices for you

While a healthy hair care routine is essential for getting healthy, strong, and beautiful strands, using dietary supplements may also help. These supplements are designed to nourish your hair from the inside out. Whether you are struggling with hair thinning, want to boost hair growth, or simply aiming for shinier and stronger strands, choosing the best hair supplements for hair growth can make a significant difference. However, with a wide array of products on the market, it can be overwhelming to determine which one is best suited for your hair care needs. From biotin-rich tablets to gummies that offer a more enjoyable way to consume essential nutrients, these supplements may offer a holistic approach to enhancing your hair health. We have curated a list of the best supplements for hair growth that everybody is loving in 2025. The best supplements for hair growth may keep it healthy and strong.(Adobe Stock)

10 best supplements for hair growth

The best supplements for hair growth can help you achieve fuller-looking locks. Check out this list of hair growth supplements for women and men:

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg with Keratin and Bamboo Extract Tablets for Hair Growth may be one of the best supplements for hair growth. It contains biotin, keratin, and bamboo extract, which may help to improve hair thickness, resilience, and shine. Additionally, it includes Brahmi for accelerated hair growth and Amla and Bamboo Extract to support skin health, promoting a youthful complexion.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg with Keratin and Bamboo Extracts:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Supplement type: Biotin

Reasons to buy:

The combination of biotin, keratin, bamboo extract, and Brahmi provides a holistic approach to hair, skin, and nail health. This keratin supplement not only enhances hair growth but also promotes healthier, glowing skin, thanks to the Amla and Bamboo Extracts.

Reasons to avoid:

Some users have expressed doubts about whether the product justifies its price.

What are customers saying?

Many customers appreciate it for improving both skin and hair quality, with noticeable changes in hair growth and reduced hair fall. However, opinions are divided on its effectiveness for full-fledged hair growth.

Why choose?

It may be one of the best supplements for hair growth as it is a great choice for those looking for an all-in-one supplement that supports not only hair health but also improves skin radiance and strengthens nails.

If you are looking for the best supplements for hair growth, try HealthKart HK Vitals Hair Vitamin. It contains biotin with DHT blockers, omega, folic acid, and essential minerals like iron, zinc, and selenium. The unique blend is designed to reduce hair thinning, promote thicker hair, and help manage hair fall, making it a go-to supplement for those looking for strong, nourished hair.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Primary supplement: Biotin

Reasons to buy:

The presence of DHT blockers is beneficial for reducing hair thinning. A balanced blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support hair strength and growth.

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers have experienced digestive discomfort after using the supplement.

What are customers saying?

HealthKart HK Vitals Hair Vitamin is generally well-received, with users noting reduced hair fall and thicker hair. However, the digestive issues reported by some users may be a drawback for those with sensitive stomachs.

Why choose?

You may choose this best supplement for hair growth and thickness as it is ideal for individuals looking for a product with added benefits like DHT blockers and essential vitamins for both hair health and general well-being.

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ is a premium supplement. This best supplement for hair growth contains biotin, Vitamin C, zinc, and rose hip extract, which may help to promote hair growth, enhance skin health, and strengthen nails. The formula supports collagen production, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and hair strength.

Specifications of Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+

Flavour: Rose

Primary supplement: Vitamin C, zinc, vitamin B7

Reasons to buy:

This hair supplement for men and women contains biotin, Vitamin C, and rose hip extract to promote healthy skin, stronger nails, and thicker hair. It may help in the production of collagen, improving skin elasticity and preventing hair thinning.

Reasons to avoid:

The price point might be high for some, especially considering that some customers report minimal effects on hair fall control. While many see positive results, others feel the product did not live up to their expectations, particularly for controlling hair fall.

What are customers saying?

Customers are happy with the benefits of the best supplements for hair growth. However, opinions are mixed regarding its effectiveness in preventing hair fall.

Why choose?

You may choose Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ if you are looking for a product that offers a holistic approach to beauty with a focus on skin, hair, and nails, and are willing to invest in a premium-quality supplement.

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies offer a delicious strawberry-flavored gummy that may be the best supplement for hair growth. It claims to deliver essential nutrients like biotin, zinc, folic acid, and multivitamins to support healthy hair and nails. Additionally, these gummies are designed to nourish hair follicles, reduce hair breakage, and promote overall hair strength.

Specifications of Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Primary supplement: Biotin

Reasons to buy:

The gummy form makes it easy to consume, especially for those who have trouble swallowing pills. It contains a blend of biotin, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E work together to promote strong, shiny hair and nails.

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers report minimal results in terms of hair fall control and hair growth. While tasty and convenient, some users feel the gummies do not provide enough hair growth benefits to justify the cost.

What are customers saying?

Customers love the taste and ease of use of these best supplements for hair growth. Many see improvements in hair health, but there are some mixed opinions on whether the product is effective enough to justify its price.

Why choose?

Be Bodywise Biotin Gummies are ideal for those who prefer a more enjoyable, easy-to-consume supplement.

Are you looking for the best supplements for hair growth? Try Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies as they are formulated with biotin, DHT blockers, zinc, and multivitamins. They may help to reduce hair fall and support healthier hair growth. The product features ingredients like pine bark, grape seed extract, and green tea extract, which work to block DHT and nourish hair follicles.

Specifications of Man Matters hair Gummies:

Flavour: Strawberry

Supplement type: Biotin

Reasons to buy:

The addition of DHT-blocking ingredients helps to prevent hair thinning and supports hair growth. They are made with easily absorbable biotin, which contributes to healthier, stronger hair.

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers feel the gummies do not provide significant improvements in hair growth or fall control.

What are customers saying?

Many customers appreciate the easy-to-consume gummies and the benefits of hair strength. However, a few customers question the value for money due to varying results in hair growth.

Why choose?

Choose Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies if you are looking for a DHT-blocking, vegan hair supplement that supports hair growth and health.

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Biotin may be one of the best supplements for hair growth. It claims to provide 10,000mcg of biotin to support hair growth, improve nail strength, and boost skin health. This product also includes vital micronutrients that may help to improve metabolism and promote hair elasticity, which makes it ideal for individuals looking for a high-potency biotin supplement.

Specifications of Vlado's Himalayan Organics Biotin Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Supplement type: Vitamin B7

Reasons to buy:

The 10,000mcg dose is ideal for those looking for a high-strength biotin supplement to accelerate hair growth. It may help with fat metabolism and overall skin health, making it a multi-benefit supplement.

Reasons to avoid:

With such a high dose of biotin, some may find it too strong for their needs. While effective for many, others may not see drastic results in terms of hair thickness and growth.

What are customers saying?

Users appreciate the product for improving skin and nail health, along with boosting metabolism. However, some have mixed feelings about its impact on hair growth.

Why choose?

This may be one of the best supplements for hair growth as it is ideal for those seeking a high-potency biotin formula to accelerate hair growth and improve overall skin and nail health.

Follihair New is a vegetarian nutritional supplement that is designed to support hair health. It may be one of the best supplements for hair growth as it combines ingredients like vitamins and minerals that may promote hair growth and vitality. Available in a delicious chocolate-vanilla flavor, it is suitable for both men and women with a moderate lifestyle.

Specifications of Follihair New:

Flavour: Chocolate

Supplement type: Biotin

Reason to buy:

Effective for promoting hair growth, visible results within weeks. Convenient and tasty form.

Reason to avoid:

Some concerns about authenticity and value for money.

What are customers saying?

Customers report good results for hair growth but have mixed opinions on its overall value.

Why choose?

If you are looking for an easy-to-consume supplement to help with hair health, this one might be a good option.

Wellbeing Nutrition Slow Skin, Hair & Nails Capsules contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy hair, skin, and nails. With ingredients like glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, it ensures optimal absorption and results. The slow-release technology ensures sustained nutritional support throughout the day.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Slow Skin, Hair & Nails Capsules:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Primary supplement: Collagen, glutathione, biotin, omega-3

Reason to buy:

Comprehensive formulation with high-quality ingredients. Effective for glowing skin and hair growth.

Reason to avoid:

Price is on the higher side.

What are customers saying?

Customers love its effectiveness in improving hair and skin health, appreciating its value for money.

Why choose?

You may opt for this best supplement for hair growth as it is ideal for those looking for an all-in-one supplement for skin, hair, and nails.

Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Supplement is a plant-based biotin supplement. It contains powerful DHT blockers like green tea and lycopene. This supplement also includes omega-3 from flaxseeds, antioxidants, and natural herbs like hibiscus and rosemary. The blackberry-flavored powder claims to offer a pleasant taste while promoting hair growth and health.

Specifications of Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Supplement:

Flavour: Mixed fruit

Primary supplement: Vitamin B7

Reason to buy:

Effective for reducing hair fall and enhancing hair strength. Natural ingredients make it a safe choice.

Reason to avoid:

Some may not like the powder form over capsules.

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate its great taste and effectiveness, reporting improved hair thickness and shine.

Why choose?

You may choose this supplement for hair as it is perfect for those seeking a vegan, plant-based supplement for hair health.

OZiva Hair Vitamins are 100% plant-based, formulated with biotin, iron, and zinc to nourish hair follicles. Clinically proven to reduce hair fall and improve growth, it features a natural DHT blocker to support healthy hair. With regular use, noticeable results are seen within 4 months.

Specifications of OZiva Hair Vitamins:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Primary supplement: Biotin

Reason to buy:

Clinically proven to promote hair growth, plant-based, and free from artificial fillers.

Reason to avoid:

Some users experience stomach discomfort.

What are customers saying?

Many customers report reduced hair fall and improved hair shine but have mixed opinions about stomach discomfort.

Why choose?

It is ideal for individuals looking for a natural and clinically backed hair supplement.

Top three features of the best supplements for hair growth:

Best supplements for hair growth Key ingredients Benefits Price Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg Biotin, Keratin, Bamboo Extract, Brahmi, Amla Hair growth, nail strength, skin health, collagen building 399 HealthKart HK Vitals Hair Vitamin DHT Blockers, Omega, Biotin, Folic Acid, L-Cysteine, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin E, Selenium Reduces hair fall, strengthens hair, promotes keratin synthesis, antioxidant benefits 599 Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Nicotinamide Hair growth, skin vitality, nail strength, antioxidant support 1270 Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Multivitamins (A, E, B6, B9, B12, D2), Fibre Hair strengthening, tissue repair, free radical protection 849 Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies Biotin, DHT Blockers, Zinc, Pine Bark, Grape Seed, Green Tea Extract, Vitamins A, C, E, Fibre Reduces hair loss, strengthens follicles, prevents aging 1049 Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Biotin Biotin, Bamboo Extract Improves hair elasticity, reduces split ends, strengthens nails, boosts metabolism 649 Follihair New Nutraceutical Comprehensive hair nutrients Supports hair health, vegetarian, chocolate-vanilla flavor 715 Wellbeing Nutrition Slow Capsules Glutathione, Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin, Evening Primrose Oil, Vitamins E, C, D3, B-complex, Zinc Hair growth, glowing skin, strong nails, sustained nutritional support 1423 Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Biotin, Omega-3, Flaxseed, Hibiscus, Green Tea, Rosemary, Black Pepper Hair growth, fall control, antioxidant benefits, improved nutrient absorption 599 Oziva Hair Vitamin Capsules Iron, zinc, vitamin E Hair growth 854

Best Overall Product:

HealthKart HK Vitals Hair Vitamin with DHT Blockers stands out due to its comprehensive formula that includes DHT blockers, omega, biotin, and other essential nutrients for hair health. It is one of the best supplements for hair growth as it not only helps reduce hair fall but also supports keratin synthesis, increases hair volume, and is enriched with antioxidants like Vitamin E, zinc, and selenium. The presence of these ingredients makes it a solid all-around choice for hair, skin, and nail health.

Best Budget-Friendly Product:

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg with Keratin and Bamboo Extract Tablets top this category. At a lower price point, this product is highly effective for improving hair thickness, resilience, and shine. It includes biotin along with helpful ingredients like Amla, Brahmi, and Bamboo Extract, providing a solid formula for hair growth, skin health, and nail strength. It offers great value for the price, particularly considering the high potency of biotin.

How to choose the best supplements for hair growth?

When choosing the best supplements for thinning hair, consider your hair concerns, such as hair fall, thinning, or lack of shine—and opt for a product targeting those issues. Look for essential ingredients like biotin, which supports hair growth, keratin for strength, DHT blockers to reduce hair loss, and vitamins like A, C, D, E, and B-complex for overall scalp health. Consider your dietary restrictions, check for allergen-free formulas, and avoid unnecessary additives. Consult a dermatologist for personalised advice before starting a supplement.

What are the benefits of the best supplements for hair growth?

1. Promotes hair growth: Supplements containing biotin, keratin, and amino acids stimulate new hair growth by strengthening hair follicles.

2. Reduces hair: The best hair supplements containing ingredients like DHT blockers, zinc, and iron may help combat hair thinning and excessive shedding.

3. Improves hair strength: Vitamins like B-complex, C, and E may enhance hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends.

4. Enhances scalp health: Supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants may nourish the scalp, reducing dryness and dandruff.

5. Boosts shine and texture: Nutrients like collagen and silica may improve hair texture, making it shinier and softer.

6. Addresses nutritional gaps: The best supplements for hair growth may fill dietary deficiencies essential for healthy hair growth and maintenance.

Frequently asked questions How long do hair supplements take to show results? Hair supplements typically take 2-6 months to show visible results, as hair growth is a gradual process. Consistency is key, and results may vary depending on individual factors like genetics and overall health.

Are hair supplements safe to use daily? Most hair supplements are safe for daily use if taken as directed. However, consult a healthcare provider before starting, especially if you have underlying conditions or are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medications.

Can supplements stop hair fall completely? Supplements can help reduce hair fall by addressing nutritional deficiencies and supporting hair health, but they may not stop hair loss caused by genetics, hormonal imbalances, or medical conditions. A holistic approach is often necessary.

Do hair supplements have side effects? Some may experience side effects like nausea, stomach upset, or allergic reactions. Always read labels, avoid exceeding recommended doses, and choose trusted brands to minimize risks. Consult a doctor if side effects persist.

