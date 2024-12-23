Shampoo for hair: How to choose the perfect one for shinier and healthier strands

Choosing the right shampoo for hair is essential for maintaining healthy, clean, and nourished hair. They are designed to cleanse the scalp and hair by removing dirt, excess oils, and impurities along with nourishing and protecting the strands. With the right ingredients, they may enhance moisture retention, prevent dryness, and promote a healthy scalp. However, selecting the right shampoo involves more than just picking a bottle off the shelf. It is important to consider your hair type, desired results, and potential sensitivities to certain ingredients. This guide will walk you through essential factors that you must consider before choosing a shampoo for hair. Choose the right shampoo for hair and enhance your hair care routine.(Adobe Stock)

Shampoo for hair: What is it?

“Shampoo is a hair care product that may help to cleanse the scalp and hair by removing dirt, oils, and other impurities,” says dermatologist, Dr Nirupama Parwanda. It typically contains surfactants, which may help to break down oils, and conditioners, which leave hair feeling soft and manageable. Shampoos come in different formulas designed for specific hair needs, such as hydration, volume, and repair. They are typically used along with conditioners to maintain optimal hair health, ensuring that your hair stays fresh, smooth, and protected from environmental damage.

What are the benefits of using shampoo for hair?

Shampoo can provide multiple benefits to hair and scalp health. The right shampoo for hair growth may prevent excess oil, dirt, and pollutants, leaving hair clean and free from buildup. “Shampoo use helps avoid common scalp problems including dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis, and fungal infections,” says the expert. Regular use of the right shampoo for hair can also restore moisture balance, prevent dryness, and improve overall texture. Additionally, specialised shampoos can target concerns like frizz, thinning hair, or color protection, ensuring your hair remains strong, shiny, and manageable.

Shampoo for hair: Know your ingredients

When choosing a shampoo for hair fall, make sure to check the ingredients list:

1. Natural oils: Argan oil, coconut oil and more are excellent for providing hydration. They may help to lock in moisture, leaving hair soft, shiny, and smooth while also nourishing dry or damaged strands.

2. Proteins: Ingredients like keratin, and silk proteins may help to repair your hair. These proteins work to rebuild the hair structure, reducing breakage and improving the overall texture, especially for damaged or chemically treated hair.

3. Aloe vera: Known for its soothing and moisturising properties, it may calm the scalp, reduce irritation and promote healthy hair growth.

4. Panthenol: This hair care ingredient may improve hair texture, add shine, reduce frizz, and make your hair more manageable.

5. Glycerin: This humectant may attract moisture to the hair. It may help to keep the strands hydrated throughout the day and prevent dryness.

6. Tea tree oil: Packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties, it may help in controlling dandruff and maintaining a healthy scalp.

Shampoo for hair: Ingredients you must avoid

While shampoo for hair generally contains beneficial content, certain ingredients can be harmful, particularly for sensitive hair and scalps. “Shampoos containing sulphates may give you a lathery feel, but these surfactants can occasionally harm your skin, change the texture of your hair, or even cause an allergic reaction. Silicone gives your hair an unnaturally smooth or silky look. But they can accumulate, make hair feel heavy, and prevent moisture penetration. Phthalates are substances that can interfere with endocrine function and possibly cause issues with development and reproduction,” says Dr Parwanda. Additionally, you should also avoid artificial fragrances as they can trigger allergies or skin irritation for sensitive individuals. Alcohols like isopropyl alcohol can dry out the hair, leaving it brittle and prone to breakage. By avoiding these ingredients, you ensure your hair stays healthy, nourished, and free from unnecessary damage or scalp irritation.

What are the different types of shampoo?

There are different formulations of shampoo. Dr Parwanda suggests a few:

1. Clarifying shampoo: Made for thorough cleaning, clarifying shampoos get rid of impurities, oil, and product buildup. They are perfect for infrequent use and particularly helpful for those with hard water deposits or heavy styling product usage. However, excessive use could deplete the hair of its natural oils.

2. Moisturising shampoo: Shampoos designed to moisturise and nurture dry or coarse hair are known as moisturising shampoos. They frequently include moisturising and softening substances like glycerin, shea butter, and argan oil.

3. Anti-Dandruff shampoo: Designed to address scalp issues and dandruff, these shampoos include active chemicals such as ketoconazole, salicylic acid, or zinc pyrithione. Frequent use reduces fungal growth, flaking, and irritation.

4. Dry shampoo: Dry shampoo, which comes in spray or powder form, absorbs oil and revitalises the hair and scalp in between washes. Although it's practical for travel or hectic schedules, it shouldn't be used in place of routine washing.

How to choose the right shampoo for hair?

1. Shampoo for dry hair

“For dry hair, hydrating and moisturizing shampoos are the best. look for the ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, and glycerin,” says Dr Parwanda. Avoid shampoos with sulfates as they can strip natural oils from your hair.

2. Shampoo for oily hair

Look for a clarifying or oil-controlling shampoo with tea tree oil, lemon, or witch hazel, which can help balance oil production without drying out the scalp. Opt for sulfate-free formulas to prevent over-drying. “If you have oily steer clear of shampoos designed to heavily moisturise the hair or smooth hair,” says the expert.

3. Shampoo for curly and frizzy hair

Choose shampoos with nourishing oils like argan oil or jojoba oil to maintain moisture and minimize frizz. Look for sulfate-free formulas that can hydrate while preventing dryness and frizz.

4. Shampoo for colour-treated hair

Select shampoos that are color-safe and sulfate-free to prevent fading. Look for ingredients like silk proteins or keratin to help strengthen the hair while maintaining the vibrancy of the color.

5. Shampoo for fine or thin hair

Opt for volumising shampoos that are lightweight and free of heavy oils or silicones. Look for ingredients like biotin or panthenol to add thickness and volume.

6. Shampoo for scalp issues

Look for shampoos with active ingredients like salicylic acid, coal tar, or tea tree oil, which help control dandruff, soothe irritation, and maintain a healthy scalp.

How to use shampoo for hair?

To get the most out of your shampoo, follow the given below steps:

1. Start by wetting your hair thoroughly with lukewarm water.

2. Apply a small amount of shampoo to your scalp and massage gently with your fingertips in circular motions.

3. Focus on the scalp to cleanse effectively while avoiding harsh scrubbing.

4. Rinse thoroughly and repeat if necessary, especially if your hair has product buildup or excess oil.

5. Follow up with a conditioner to lock in moisture and enhance your hair’s softness and manageability.

For best results, use the shampoo regularly and pair it with complementary hair care products like hair masks or serums based on your hair needs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Can shampoo help with dandruff? Yes, shampoos with active ingredients like zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil can effectively control dandruff and reduce scalp flaking.

Does shampoo expire? Yes, shampoos have a shelf life, typically 1-3 years. Always check the packaging for the PAO (Period After Opening) symbol and use it within the recommended time frame.

Can shampoo make hair greasy? Shampoo can make hair greasy if not rinsed thoroughly, or if it contains heavy oils or silicones that may leave residue, especially on oily or fine hair types.

How often to use? People with oily hair might need to wash their hair 2-3 times a week. Shampooing 1-2 times a week is sufficient if your hair is dry, curly, or textured. Wash your hair 2-3 times a week if you have normal hair.

Can they repair damage? No, shampoo cannot fully repair the damaged hair. However, shampoos formulated with specific ingredients can help reduce further damage and improve the appearance and texture of your hair.

