Best anti hair fall serums: 10 top choices for stronger and voluminous strands

Are you tired of battling hair loss and longing for voluminous and strong strands? No need to scratch your head anymore! With the help of the best anti hair fall serums, you can find the most effective ways to prevent hair loss while boosting healthy growth. These products are carefully designed to revitalise your hair, promote development and combat hair thinning by nourishing and strengthening the scalp and hair follicles. The best serum for hair fall contains a blend of ingredients like biotin, caffeine, keratin, peptides and essential oils, which can stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, reduce inflammation, prevent dandruff and create a favourable environment for hair growth. Aren't these reasons enough to include a hair serum for hair fall in your routine? If you second this thought, check out this list of the top picks for effective results. Explore the best anti hair fall serums to boost your hair growth.(Adobe Stock)

10 top anti hair fall serums

The best serum for hair fall control may protect your strands from oxidative stress and damage, reducing the likelihood of hair breakage. Here is a list of the best hair serum brands that you may try:

Revitalise your hair with KERASTASE Genesis Serum Fortifiant. It is a powerful formula, which is designed to target hair breakage and thinning. Infused with a potent combination of ginger root and plant-based ingredients, the Kerastase hair serum may strengthen the hair from root to tip and reduce hair loss caused by breakage. It is ideal for dry, weakened hair as it penetrates deeply into the scalp to improve scalp health and fortify hair fibres.

Specifications of Kerastase Genesis Serum:

Hair type: Dry

Benefits: Breakage control

Fight hair fall with the best anti hair fall serum from QSERA. It contains unique milk-based cytokines and a blend of powerful ingredients, which may repair and restore hair health. Within just 20 days, this serum promises to reduce hair fall, improve hair density, and revitalise damaged strands. It claims to work to prolong the hair life cycle and protect it from environmental stress. This unisex serum may also deeply moisturise dry and damaged hair, leaving it smooth and healthy.

Specifications of QSERA Hair Serum:

Hair type: Damaged

Benefits: Reduces hair fall

Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum is a scientifically backed solution for hair fall. It contains redensyl, procapil, and capixyl, which may help to reduce shedding and promote new hair growth. This powerful serum promises to nourish the scalp, stimulate follicles, and restore vitality to thinning hair. It uses Pro Lipo Neo technology to ensure deep penetration of active ingredients, enhancing effectiveness.

Specifications of Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Reduce hair fall, promote growth

ALSO READ: Your guide to hair serums: Unlock silky, shiny and healthy hair

The PLIX Rosemary Anti Hairfall Regime may be one of the best anti hair fall serums. It is a comprehensive 3-step solution to combat hair fall and promote hair strength. This combo includes a 3% redensyl serum, along with a nourishing shampoo and conditioner, each formulated to work synergistically for optimal results. The redensyl serum may help to stimulate hair follicles, and promote thicker and healthier hair. It may also help to improve circulation and protect the scalp from environmental damage. With consistent use, the PLIX regime can help to reduce hair fall, increase hair density, and strengthen hair.

Specifications of The Plix Rosemary Hairfall Regime:

Hair type: Normal

Benefits: Reduces hair fall

Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum contains 3% redensyl, 4% anagain, 3% baicapil, and 1% capilia longa, along with natural extracts like rosemary, biotin, and rice extract. This potent serum claims to target hair loss by stimulating hair follicles, improving circulation, and strengthening the scalp. It also encourages new hair growth, while reducing breakage and thinning. With regular use, you may notice a significant improvement in hair density and overall health.

Specifications of Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Controls hair fall

Minimalist Hair Growth Serum offers a potent 18% blend of proven ingredients, including redensyl, anagain, procapil, baicapil, and capixyl. It is specially designed to combat hair fall and promote hair growth by rejuvenating the scalp and strengthening hair follicles. With multi-peptides like acetyl tetrapeptide-3 and biotinoyl tripeptide-1, it may boost hair thickness, reduce shedding, and improve hair elasticity. The brand claims that this lightweight, non-greasy Minimalist hair serum is safe for daily use and suitable for all hair types.

Specifications of Minimalist Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Controls hair fall

ALSO READ: Best hair serums for men: 10 top choices to control hair fall and boost healthy growth

Plum Hair Growth Serum is a powerful and gentle solution, which is designed to reduce hair fall and boost hair growth. Formulated with a 3% concentration of redensyl, 4% anagain, and 3% baicapil, this serum may stimulate hair follicles to promote healthier, thicker hair. It also contains rosemary and ginseng, which may nourish the scalp and boost circulation, enhancing hair growth. The serum is lightweight and non-greasy, ensuring it doesn’t leave any residue while deeply penetrating the scalp.

Specifications of Plum Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Boosts hair growth

WishCare Hair Growth Serum is a concentrated formula that combines redensyl, anagain, baicapil, caffeine, biotin, and rice water. It may help to restore hair vitality and thickness, stimulate the hair life cycle and strengthen hair from root to tip. The non-greasy, lightweight formula may absorb quickly, leaving no residue behind, and provide deep nourishment to the scalp. This serum claims to improve hair density and prevent hair breakage.

Specifications of WishCare Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Hair growth

ALSO READ: Best skincare brands: 10 top combo packs of beauty essentials for healthier skin

The Derma Co 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum is a powerful treatment to boost hair growth and combat hair fall. It contains a high concentration of active ingredients such as 9% foligen analupe, 4% anagain, 3% copper peptide, and 1% redensyl, which may nourish and strengthen hair follicles, reduce breakage, and promote hair regeneration. It may also improve scalp health and create a strong foundation for healthy hair growth. The brand claims that this product has non-greasy texture and it ensures quick absorption.

Specifications of The Derma Co 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Reduces hair fall

Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Hair Growth Serum may target hair thinning and promote healthy hair growth. This serum contains the power of redensyl and anagain with natural botanicals like rosemary and ginseng, which may stimulate the scalp, improve blood circulation, and support hair health. The serum can strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair fall, and enhance overall hair density. The brand claims that this product is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, which may provide deep nourishment without weighing the hair down.

Specifications of Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Benefits: Hair fall control

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your fitness journey

How to choose the best anti hair fall serums?

1. Understand your hair type and needs: When selecting the best anti hair fall serums, you must consider your hair type and the cause of your hair fall. If your hair is dry or damaged, look for a serum that provides hydration and nourishment. For thinning or weak hair, choose a serum with active ingredients like redensyl, anagain, or biotin to promote hair growth and strengthen follicles.

2. Check the key ingredients: An effective anti-hair fall serum often contains ingredients that target the root causes of hair loss. Some key ingredients to look for include redensyl, anagain, caffeine, peptides, biotin and natural extracts.

3. Consider your scalp condition: If you have a sensitive scalp, look for serums that are sulphate-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free to avoid irritation. Natural ingredients like rosemary and tea tree oil can help soothe the scalp and improve circulation.

4. Look for safe formulations: Choose products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals. These are generally gentler on your scalp and hair.

5. Be consistent: Serums often require regular use to show results. Follow the product’s instructions, and be patient — hair growth is a gradual process.

Top three features of the best anti hair fall serums:

Best anti hair fall serums Price Quantity Hair type KERASTASE Genesis Serum Fortifiant Hair Serum 5,100 90 ml Dry QSERA Hair Serum 1,650 60 ml Damaged BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum 1,199 60 ml All PLIX - THE PLANT FIX l Rosemary Anti Hairfall Regime Combo 1,099 30 ml All Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum 809 30 ml All Minimalist Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 3% Procapil, 5% Capixyl & 4% Baicapil 18% Hair Growth Actives 799 30 ml All Plum Hair Growth Serum 687 30 ml All WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate 675 30 ml All The Derma Co 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum 628 30 ml All Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum 490 30 ml All

Similar stories:

Best hot water bags: 10 top choices to soothe aches and pains

Best serums for sensitive skin: 10 top choices to calm irritation and reduce redness

Best nebulizer machines: 10 top picks to ease breathing in rising air pollution

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of using an anti-hair fall serum? Anti-hair fall serums are designed to reduce hair loss, stimulate hair growth, and improve overall hair health. The key benefits include strengthening hair follicles, increasing hair density, improving scalp circulation, and reducing breakage. Regular use of these serums can also help nourish and hydrate the scalp.

How should I use an anti-hair fall serum? To apply an anti-hair fall serum, first ensure your scalp is clean and dry. Use the dropper or spray nozzle to apply the product directly to your scalp, focusing on areas where hair loss or thinning is most noticeable. Gently massage the serum into your scalp with your fingertips to ensure even distribution and absorption. Leave the serum on for the recommended time and avoid washing your hair immediately after application.

Can anti-hair fall serums be used on all hair types? Yes, most anti-hair fall serums are suitable for all hair types, including oily, dry, and combination hair. However, it is important to check the product's label for specific recommendations, especially if you have sensitive skin or scalp conditions.

How long does it take to see results from an anti-hair fall serum? Results from anti-hair fall serums vary depending on the product and individual hair conditions. Generally, you can expect to see noticeable improvements within 4 to 12 weeks of consistent use. It is important to be patient and apply the serum regularly as directed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.