Best hair serums for men: 10 top choices to control hair fall and boost healthy growth

Hair thinning and hair fall can be common problems for men, especially around the age of 50. While it is completely fine to lose a few hair strands, taking precautions at the early stage can save you from baldness. This is why it is important to follow a healthy hair care routine with essential products like hair serums for men. This lightweight elixir is especially designed to address various hair concerns. Unlike traditional hair oils, the best hair serum coats the hair's surface, creata protective barrier against environmental factors like humidity or heat to provide nourishment and prevent hair loss and thinning. They can help to replenish the lost moisture, nourish hair follicles, improve hair texture and make it feel softer and smoother. Packed with ingredients like redensyl and anagain, these serums can help to promote hair growth, increase hair density and prevent premature ageing. So, check out this list of the best hair serums for men in India to boost your hair health. The top 10 hair serums for men can help control hair fall and thinning.(Adobe Stock)

Top 10 hair serums for men

Here is a list of the best hair serum brands for men that you may try:

1. Streax Hair Serum for Men and Women

Add instant shine to your hair with the Streax Hair Serum for Men and Women. Packed with the goodness of walnut oil, this serum may nourish your hair, and add a silky touch and softness without weighing your hair down or leaving it greasy. It promises to fight frizziness, dullness and dryness. Specially formulated to transform your hair, this hair serum claims to adhere to the stringent Indian Bureau of Standards and is fully compliant with the regulations set by the FDA.

Specifications of Streax Hair Serum for Men and Women:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Frizz control

Minimalist Hair Growth Serum is packed with five super potent, multi-functional ingredients, including 5% capixyl, 3% redensyl, 3% procapil, 4% anagain and 4% baicapil. Regular use of this hair serum for men can start to show a reduction in hair fall by 4th week. It also contains saw palmetto extract and sanguinaria officinalis root extract that may help boost the performance of the serum. The presence of peptides acetyl tetrapeptide-3 and biotinoyl tripeptide in this serum may help increase hair thickness and reduce hair fall.

Specifications of Minimalist Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Hair growth

Also Read: Best serum for glowing skin: 10 top picks to get smooth, soft and radiant skin

Strengthen your hair with the L'Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-in Serum for Smooth and Manageable Hair. Enriched with pro-keratin and in cells, this hair growth serum for men can fortify the hair from the outside and strengthen it from the inside. Apply 1 to 2 pumps of this serum on your hair to ensure hydration, lock in moisture and support stronger hair.

Specifications of L'Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-in Serum for Smooth and Manageable Hair:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Stronger hair, hydration boost

Suitable for all hair types, The TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum might be a good choice for you. It is enriched with the goodness of coconut oil, macadamia nut oil and sunflower seed oil that may nourish, condition and moisturise your hair. Regular use of this serum may boost shine, protect your hair from heat damage and add smoothness. It also promises to add luxurious floral fragrance for up to 48 hours.

Specifications of TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Hydrating, shine and hair growth

Specially formulated to treat premature greying, the ThriveCo Anti-Grey Hair Prime Serum may provide effective results in 8 weeks. It claims to naturally darken grey hair, improve its strength and boost hair growth. This non-greasy, lightweight and odourless serum may promote hair vitality. Enriched with the goodness of arecedin, biotin, black tea extract, hyaluronic acid and hesperidin, this serum can improve microcirculation to stimulate hair growth, allow deeper penetration and add shine.

Specifications of ThriveCo Anti-Grey Hair Prime Serum:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Treats premature greying

6. Beardo Hair Serum for Men

Beardo Hair Serum for Men is formulated with the goodness of argan and almond oil. Regular use of this serum may help nourish and moisturise your hair to stimulate thicker and fuller hair. This hair serum for men also claims to add instant shine without weighing the hair down. Suitable for all hair types, this serum may tackle dryness, and frizziness, and promote healthier scalp and hair. The brand claims that this serum can provide a slick finish for up to 24 hours, minimise external damage, seal hair moisture, improve texture and make your hair smoother.

Specifications of Beardo Hair Serum for Men:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Shine, nourishing, smoothening

Also Read: Best creatine supplements: Top 10 choices to maximise muscle growth and boost your workout

Powered with 3% baicapil, 1% capilia longa and rosemary, the Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum is clinically formulated to boost hair density. This serum may increase hair density, regenerate new hair, and reduce breakage and hair loss. By enhancing keratin production, this hair growth serum may strengthen and improve hair elasticity. This product also claims to provide effective results in 30 days. The brand claims that this non-greasy serum can provide nutrition and recreate ideal conditions for hair follicle development, contributing to healthy hair growth.

Specifications of Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Hair growth

WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate is specially designed to support hair health. Enriched with the goodness of rice water, caffeine, plant keratin, redensyl, anagain, baicapil and biotin, this serum promises to boost new hair growth and reduce bald patches after 10 weeks of usage. It may target stem cells and human fibroblasts from the derma papilla to improve hair density, rebalance the hair life cycle and increase the look of hair density. The brand claims that this non-greasy and ultra-lightweight product is free from fragrance, gluten, cruelty, and paraben and is non-toxic.

Specifications of WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Boosts hair growth, reduce hair fall

Also Read: Best waterproof smartwatch: 10 must-have options for swimming and everyday wear

Enriched with the goodness of redensyl, capilia longa, anagain and procapil, the ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum promises to fight hair loss. This hair serum claims to provide visible results in 84 days. Suitable for normal hair type, this serum may reduce hair thinning, and hair loss, increase hair density, promote blood circulation on the scalp, awaken hair cells and rebalance the hair growth cycle. Use this silicone-free serum before bedtime to regulate hair lifecycle and fight premature hair loss.

Specifications of ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: Normal

Product benefits: Anti-hair loss

Be Bodywise Hair Growth Serum is packed with redensyl, procapil, saw palmetto, baicapil and red clover. This serum claims that you can notice a reduction in hair fall by 4th week. Apply 2 ml of this serum on affected areas 2 to 3 times a week to increase hair thickness, reduce hair fall and strengthen your hair.

Specifications of Be Bodywise Hair Growth Serum:

Hair type: All

Product benefits: Reduces hair fall

How to choose the best hair serums for men?

When choosing the best hair serum brands, it is important to consider several factors. Some of them include:

Hair type: Before choosing the best hair regrowth serum for men, it is important to understand your hair type as not all serums are formulated equally. For instance, opt for lightweight serums for thinning hair and hydrating serums for curly or wavy hair. Hair concern: After you have identified your hair type, consider your specific hair concern when choosing the best chemical-free hair serum for men. If you are struggling with frizz, opt for anti-frizz serums. To tackle hair thinning, look for serums that contain biotin and keratin. Ingredients: Check the ingredients of the best hair growth serums for men. Look for a serum that contains argan oil, silicones, keratin, biotin and natural oils. Avoid products that are packed with harmful ingredients like paraben or sulfates. Review: Check the review of the product and look for feedback from people with similar hair types and concerns as yours. This will provide you with an insight into the product. You may also consider taking recommendations from dermatologists. Budget: Fix your budget and then compare different products. Pick the one that offers the best ingredients and results without digging a hole in your pocket.

Top three features of the best hair serums for men:

Best hair serums for men Price Quantity Item form Streax Hair Serum for Women & Men 233 100 ml Oil Minimalist Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 3% Procapil, 5% Capixyl & 4% Baicapil 18% Hair Growth Actives 759 30 ml Drop L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-In Serum for Frizz-Free, Smooth & Manageable Hair 680 50 ml Serum TRESemme Gloss Ultimate Ultra Shine Hair Serum 212 50 ml Cream ThriveCo Anti-Grey Hair Prime Serum 822 50 ml Drop Beardo Hair Serum 198 50 ml Liquid Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum 765 30 ml Oil WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate 699 30 ml Gel ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum 582 30 ml Drop Be Bodywise Hair Growth Serum 649 50 ml Liquid

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of hair serum for men? The best hair serum for men offers several benefits, including taming frizz, adding shine and improving hair manageability. It may protect your hair from heat damage, and environmental stressors while making it look healthier. Regular use of hair serum may ensure healthy hair growth and reduction in hair loss and thinning.

How should I use a hair serum? You can start by washing your hair to remove dirt, impurities and product buildup. Then take 2 to 3 drops of serum and apply it to damp hair. Distribute the product evenly and avoid rubbing it as it may cause greasiness.

Will hair serum make my hair greasy? The right amount of hair serum will add shine and enhance your hair health. But using it in an excessive amount may weigh down your hair and lead to greasiness.

How long does hair serum typically last? It depends on usage and hair length. A bottle of hair serum can last anywhere from 2 to 6 months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.