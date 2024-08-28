Best serum for glowing skin: 10 top picks to get smooth, soft and radiant skin

Want to get an ethereal and healthy glow that makes you feel happy from within? Look no further as the best serums for glowing skin can act meticulously. This beauty potion is formulated with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, betaine and panthenol, which may help to draw moisture from the air and infuse it into the skin. The presence of other essential ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, ceramides, essential fatty acids and botanical extracts in serums for the face can address multiple skin concerns, reduce sebum production, minimise pore size, eliminate acne-causing bacteria and contribute to clearer and healthier skin. Whether you are struggling with dry patches, dark spots or excessive oiliness, which often leads to acne breakouts, these serums hold the power to unveil your healthier and brighter skin underneath. So, we have compiled a list of the best serums for glowing skin that you may try to improve the health and appearance of your skin. Explore the top 10 serums for glowing skin and improve your skin health. (Adobe Stock)

Top 10 serums for glowing skin

Check out this list of the best serums for glowing skin in India and pick the one that suits your needs:

Suitable for all skin types, SkinInspired 20% EAA Vitamin C Serum may boost your skin's radiance. Packed with ethyl ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E acetate, this serum promises to combat the signs of ageing, and pigmentation, ensures deep hydration and leads to a radiant complexion. It may even target dark spots, maximise skin brightening efficacy, reduce melanin production and stimulate skin regeneration. Regular use of this serum may even mitigate the harmful effects of the sun, boost skin elasticity, and promote firmer and youthful-looking skin. The brand claims that this product is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals.

Specifications of SkinInspired 20% EAA Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: All

Scent: Fragrance-Free

Get rid of blemishes and dark spots with the SEREKO 50X Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing and Brightening Skin. Suitable for all skin types, this face serum may help brighten dull skin and reduce hyperpigmentation. Regular use of this lightweight serum, which is balanced with 15 plus actives may promote clear and glowing skin. It is a clarifying serum, which may treat excessive oily skin, and active acne, prevent new breakouts and fade dark spots. Formulated with antioxidants like vitamin C and bakuchiol, this serum may help reduce skin discolouration, prevent premature ageing and speed up skin renewal. The brand states that this product is free from cruelty, mineral oil, silicone and paraben.

Specifications of SEREKO 50X Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing and Brightening Skin:

Skin type: All

Scent: Scented

L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum promises to reduce 5 years of dark spots, and hyperpigmentation and stimulate cell renewal. Infused with glycolic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid, this serum may provide dark spot treatment and provide brighter skin in just four weeks.

Specifications of L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum:

Skin type: All

Scent: Scented

Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin promises to reduce melanin production. By delivering the benefits of vitamin C, this serum may reduce dullness, and tanning and protect your skin from environmental stress. It is formulated with centella water that may soothe and calm your skin. Suitable for all skin types, this serum is non-irritating, acts as a natural exfoliator and boosts skin hydration. The brand also states that the product is free from essential oils, dyes, and paraben, sulphates, fragrance and silicones.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Scent: Fragrance-free

Packed with hyaluronic acid, retinol and kojic acid, Brinton Obril Gold Skin Serum might be a good choice for your skin health. It is specially designed to diminish the signs of ageing and promote a firmer and resilient skin texture. Regular use of this serum can enhance the regeneration and plumpness of the skin, leaving it supple. This non-comedogenic face serum may help prevent oxidative skin damage, and restore its vitality and radiance for a refreshed glow.

Specifications of Brinton Obril Gold Skin Serum:

Skin type: All

Scent: Pleasant scent

CosIQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin might be a good addition to your skincare routine. Packed with the goodness of vitamin C, ethyl ascorbic acid and propanediol, this serum may boost collagen, brighten skin, boost hydration and promote deep cleansing. The brand claims that this serum may improve your skin tone, and texture, reduce melanin production and add a natural glow without causing any irritation.

Specifications of CosIQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Scent: Fragrance-free

Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum promises to boost skin radiance. This serum may protect your skin from free radicals and prevent skin photoaging. Regular use of this serum can increase collagen production, diminish wrinkles and increase skin elasticity. It may even help to restore the natural glow and vitality of your skin. Packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, this serum may brighten and revitalise your skin, fight the signs of fatigue, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and homogenise the tone.

Specifications of Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum:

Skin type: All

Scent: Scented

Suitable for all skin types, RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum for Glowing Skin may unveil radiant skin. Formulated with the goodness of 15X more real gold, vitamins A, C, E, rosehip, saffron and calendula, this serum may improve your skin tone, soothe and moisturise your skin and promote collagen boosting. This lightweight and non-greasy serum may fade fine lines and wrinkles. Regular use of this serum may ensure a glowing complexion without clogging pores.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Scent: Pomegranate

Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum promises to deliver 7x brightening power. It claims to offer effective results in just 14 days. This clinically proven serum can reduce dark spots, ageing, breakouts and hormonal changes. It may even protect your skin from pollution by day, and from blue light by night, preventing and repairing oxidative changes. Packed with the goodness of niacinamide, sea daffodil, peptide and antioxidant C, this serum may fight dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier.

Specifications of Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum:

Skin type: Sensitive

Scent: Fragrance-free

Get clear and even skin with the Olay Niacinamide Face Serum. It promises to fight seven signs of uneven skin, including skin texture, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, dullness, acne marks, dark spots and dryness. Enriched with the goodness of niacinamide, this serum may provide radiance by penetrating 10 layers deep into the skin. It may also help reduce dark spots and improve light reflection on the skin surface. The brand claims that this product is free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, perfumes, artificial dyes, essential oils and fragrances.

Specifications of Olay Niacinamide Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Scented: Fragrance-free

What are the benefits of serums for glowing skin?

The best face serum for glowing skin can make it look radiant, reducing dark spots and promoting even skin tone. Some of the benefits of serum for glowing skin include:

1. Boosts hydration: Most of the face serums for glowing skin contain humectants like hyaluronic acid, which may help attract water molecules to the skin, keeping it supple, hydrated and plump. This may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving it looking more youthful.

2. Prevents premature ageing: Packed with antioxidants, the best serum for glowing skin may help fight free radicals that can damage the skin. Antioxidants like vitamin C, E and ferulic acid may shield your skin from environmental stressors, stimulate collagen production and maintain the elasticity and firmness of the skin.

3. Brightens the skin: Many face serums contain ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide and more, which may help brighten the skin, reduce the appearance of dark spots and even out your skin tone. By promoting cell turnover, these serums may reveal brighter, clearer and more radiant skin.

4. Improves skin texture: Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like retinol, glycolic acid and peptides, face serums may help improve your skin texture. They help promote cell turnover and reveal smoother and more even-toned skin.

5. Absorbs quickly: Serums with lighter formulations can absorb quickly into your skin, delivering essential nutrients to promote better skin health.

How to use the best serums for glowing skin?

Wash your face with a cleanser that suits your skin type and needs.

2. Now, take about 3 to 4 drops of the serum onto your palm.

3. Spread it between your palms and apply it all over your face and neck using a gentle tapping motion.

4. Wait for a few minutes to let the serum get absorbed into the skin.

5. Then, you can continue with your daily skincare routine.

Top three features of the best serums for glowing skin

Best serums for glowing skin Price Skin type Benefits SkinInspired 20% EAA Vitamin C Serum 1,849 All Collagen booster, skin brightener SEREKO 50X Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing & Brightening Skin 1,043 All Boosts glow, pigmentation reduction, blemishes L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum, 1% Glycolic Acid, 2% Niacinamide Serum 287 All Anti-acne Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin 664 All Reduce dullness, evens skin tone, reduce sun damage Brinton Obril Gold Skin Serum with Hyaluronic Acid 745 All Brightening CosIQ 23% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin 747 All Improves skin texture, brightens skin, reduce dullness Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum 2,850 Normal Dark spot corrector, radiant skin RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum 2,242 All Brightening CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening 2,115 Sensitive Brightening Olay Niacinamide Face Serum 1,389 All Pore treatment

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How should I choose the best serum for glowing skin? When choosing the right serum for glowing skin, consider your skin type and concerns. Check the ingredients list of the product to ensure that it is free from any harmful chemicals that can lead to irritation or any other adverse reactions. You may also check the formulation of the product, price and reviews to pick the right one.

How often should I use a face serum? You can use a face serum once or twice a day depending on your skin type and concern. Consider visiting your dermatologist to get better guidance on the same.

Are face serums good for the skin? Yes, face serums can be effective for your skin as they provide targeted treatment for various concerns. They may help boost hydration, improve skin tone, prevent hyperpigmentation, premature ageing, dark spots and more.

